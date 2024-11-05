Baker Mayfield Blames Buccaneers for Giving Away 3 Points in OT Loss to the Chiefs

Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have maintained their stance as the only unbeaten team in the 2024 season until now. The Red Army clashed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and, in a thrilling match, came victorious in the overtime 30-24.

Looking back at the game, the Bucs QB Baker Mayfield voiced his disappointment. He blamed the entire unit for losing this thriller against the Chiefs. In the post-match press conference, Mayfield said:

“Before the half, penalties and me not completing the ball on a couple of easy throws and on that last drive before halftime that really giving away three points and when you look at it against a team like this, that is the difference in winning and losing.”

The game started slow, as in the first quarter, only Harrison Butker scored a field goal. The momentum soon picked up, and the Bucs scored the first TD of the game. From there on, the back-and-forth between the two powerhouses seemed like a glimpse into the 2016 clash between Mahomes and Mayfield as college players.

While the teams leveled the score, as Baker highlighted, it all came down to the little things during the intense battle. This, per the QB, even constituted the 40-yard field goal built on an eight-play drive in the first quarter by the Chiefs.

The Oklahoma alum called the overall result “disappointing,” but did not blame the guys on the team. He felt everyone was responsible at some level, however, it did not mean that the players did not give their best on the gridiron.

Even though he felt that minor errors were present, he reiterated that the players fought hard. It was after all evident from the way the game was pushed into overtime. Mayfield also opined that missing out on chances like winning the coin toss also proved to be crucial.

While he was “proud of all the guys” and the way the offense stepped up, the fact that they couldn’t stop Kareem Hunt from scoring the 2-yard TD must have been a disappointment.

Nonetheless, Mayfield put up some great numbers along with other players. The quarterback ended up with 200 yards passing and 2 TDs, no interceptions. On the other hand, the Chiefs also looked formidable. Patrick Mahomes, in particular, provided a glimpse of his old form.

He registered 291 yards passing and 3 TDs with no interceptions, which must have been a relief for the Chiefs’ fans. They meet Bo Nix and the Broncos next with an 8-0 score. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay has their divisional rivals, the 49ers, to compete with in Week 10.