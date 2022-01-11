“If Tom Brady doesn’t get the MVP, it’s a travesty”: Bruce Arians says Aaron Rodgers winning MVP would be an absolute disservice to his franchise QB

Tom Brady had another unreal season in a bid to add a 4th MVP award to his list of accolades. And Bruce Arians agrees that it is not even close.

Tom Brady is widely considered the greatest NFL player of all time. He is a 7x Super Bowl champion, a 5x Super Bowl MVP, and a 3x NFL MVP. His list of accolades is ridiculously long. His longevity is unprecedented. Even after 21 years at the top of his game, he is still one of the best QBs in the league.

.@TomBrady turns 44 today. — More SBs than every franchise

— Beat 19 teams in playoffs

— 34 playoff wins

— No. 1 all-time TDs

— No. 2 all-time yards

— As many NFC titles as Rodgers, Brees, Ryan

— 3,039 yards in SBs Father Time is begging for mercy 🐐 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/QSqwoQlmJd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2021

In leading the Bucs to a 13-4 record and the No.2 seed in the NFC, Brady finished the 2021 regular season with 719 passing attempts, 485 completions, 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes. All of these make him just the third quarterback along with Drew Brees (2018) and Peyton Manning (2013) to lead the league in all four major statistical categories since 1991.

Bruce Arians believe that Tom Brady is the MVP over Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers had another great season in 2021, making him the betting favourite to win his 4th MVP. But according to Bruce Arians, Brady is the MVP and it is not even close.

“I think if he doesn’t get it, it’s a travesty,” Arians said. “Most completions ever, 5000 yards, touchdowns, the whole nine yards. I mean to me it’s not even a close race.”

“If he doesn’t get it, it’s a travesty.” Bruce Arians makes the case for Tom Brady as this season’s league MVP 🏆 ▶️ Tracking Tampa Bay is presented by @NissanUSA. Choose Nissan today. For great offers On our most exciting lineup, ever. Shop https://t.co/CMFU43nfGm. pic.twitter.com/FnxuDu0LqX — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) January 10, 2022

Bruce Arians, Brady and the Bucs will prepare to face the Eagles during the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend this Sunday.

Also Read: “Tom Brady was like I ain’t chasing these QB’s, I’m chasing Michael Jordan”: When Bucs QB told LeSean McCoy his ultimate dream of chasing greatness