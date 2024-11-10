Baker Mayfield Once Opened Up About Wife Emily’s ‘Consistent Support’ During ‘Dark Times’

Apr 23, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners former player Baker Mayfield hugs his wife Emily as his statue is unveiled during the spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after a thrilling game against the Chiefs, are ready to meet their divisional rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. As Baker Mayfield aims to get the team’s winning momentum back, it is pivotal to note the supporting role of his wife, Emily.

TouchDown, seven months back, uploaded a video of Baker Mayfield at a press conference alongside GM Jason Licht. The quarterback was asked about his journey to Tampa Bay and the role Emily played in this chapter of his life. Mayfield honestly replied:

“Yeah. There were a lot of dark times that we went through together, and to have support, I think it’s extremely important that you have somebody that you can lean on at all the times. Not that I was very good at leaning on her at all times. I carried a lot of that weight with myself, but she’s always been the support piece and always believed in me and just been consistent.”

He disclosed that on good or bad days, she has been there for Baker. The QB added, “She’s even healed, and even when I might need a foot right at my rear end to get going.” He acknowledged the importance of such support in one’s life and was grateful for the same.

Having seen the darkest times together really did strengthen their bond, as Mayfield indicated. The QB’s praise for his wife wasn’t surprising. After the Cleveland Browns released Baker, he struggled to find his home in the NFL town. His time with the Carolina Panthers turned out to be a nightmare.

The LA Rams season was short-lived and this period proved to be a challenge for the quarterback, who was still making his mark on the gridiron. However, Emily stood with the professional all along, cheering and advising on the sidelines.

Her recent support for the QB came against the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite not being at the Arrowhead Stadium, Emily posted an interesting story. She shared a picture of a restaurant where the background music was “Baker, Baker Mayfield, king of the football field.”

Not only this but after the disheartening loss against Patrick Mahomes and Co., one of the superfans heaped praises on Mayfield and acknowledged his hard work. Emily, who caught wind of the post, took her Instagram and shared the same with the caption, “Me too.”

Thus indicating that she is a superfan of Baker as well. This unwavering support begs the question: How did the two meet and get together? Let us get an insight into their relationship timeline.

How did Baker Mayfield and Emily meet?

The Bucs QB and his wife met through a mutual friend in 2017. Emily told Brides that it was love at first sight. Just six months into the relationship, the couple decided to get engaged.

Following the announcement, Mayfield uploaded a series of photographs of the two. He wrote, “Can’t wait to do life with the most perfect girl. Emily Wilkinson, I love you.” On July 6, 2019, Emily and Baker decided to tie the knot in an extravagant wedding in Malibu, California.

The two also welcomed a baby girl, Kova Jade Mayfield, this year in April. While Emily is a source of constant comfort for the Bucs signal caller, her own achievements are also commendable. She has over 219,000 followers on Instagram and runs a successful career as an influencer.