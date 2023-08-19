One-Fourth of Baker Mayfield’s $48,000,000 Career Earnings in Jeopardy, as the Bucs QB Sets Out to Find How His Money Was Used by an Investment Firm

Baker Mayfield has replaced Tom Brady from the Buccaneers roster. He definitely has some big shoes to fill this season which many feel will be a struggle for him. However, just like Brady’s controversial $30 million loss with FTX, the new Bucs QB is also facing issues regarding the $12,000,000 that he gave to an investment firm based in Austin, Texas. Considering the fact that $12 million is one-fourth of his overall career earning(48million), this fiasco might turn out to be a massive distraction for Baker ahead of his maiden season with the Bucs.

According to kxan.com, Mayfield and his wife Emily have reportedly filed a petition in the 250th District Court in Texas seeking information on the alleged misuse of the money. What makes this issue even more dramatic is that Baker Mayfield’s immediate family members work for the investment firm that is in question.

Baker Mayfield Seeks Information On His $12,000,000

The Mayfields seek the defendants to surrender financial records regarding the handling of his money from 2018 through 2023; which is the tenure of his entire NFL career up to now. As per Austin American Statesman, Baker Mayfiel’s father, and brother work for the investment firm that has allegedly misused a large portion of the NFL QB’s career income.

The document mentioned: “Petitioners simply do not know if their money has been properly and competently invested, has been stolen or otherwise misappropriated, or something in between.”

According to the filing, “It is too early to know whether a suit is likely or even anticipated.” As of now, the Mayfields do not have the appropriate information or documents to explore the assets and derive a conclusion on whether the funds have in fact been misused or not.

The defendants mentioned in the filing are Camwood Ventures, Camwood Capital Management Group, Unitech, Apex Machining, Texas Contract Manufacturing Group, and Lor-Van. For someone like Baker Mayfield, whose most lucrative days in the NFL are behind him, $12 million is certainly a lot of money that he can’t afford to lose.

Baker Mayfield’s NFL Career Earnings

As per OverTheCap, Mayfield, in his five years in the league, has earned around $48.3 million. Mayfield was drafted first overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2018 who offered him a four-year rookie deal worth $32.68 million which accounts for $8.17 million in average annual salary. As a Bucs QB, Mayfield is set to make $4 million this year with $4.5 million in incentives on the table.

The investment debacle is certainly an unfortunate distraction for Baker Mayfield. If this petition comes out to be true, his relationship with his family is certainly going to be affected by it. Since Tom Brady also faced a family issue around the same time last year (just ahead of the regular season), many fans are wondering whether it’s a curse crashing on the Bucs QBs.