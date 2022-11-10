“Lamar Jackson Is Not a Greedy Assh*le For Turning Down $250 Million Deal”: Pat McAfee Praises Baltimore Quarterback For Not Settling For Less Than What He Deserves

Oct 23, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Over the last few years, the Baltimore Ravens have really grown in popularity. Their fanbase has increased many folds and one of the biggest reasons behind it is superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson was roped in by the Ravens in 2018 and in just his second season, he was named the MVP. Innumerable fans and experts have opined for years that Jackson is a rare talent who can make plays out of nowhere.

Under him, the team has done consistently well and before this season, everyone was expecting the Baltimore-based franchise to offer him one of the biggest contract extensions in recent NFL history.

However, despite several attempts, the Lamar extension didn’t work out and now the Ravens fans are getting a little anxious about what will happen after the 2022 season comes to an end.

“Keep Fighting The Fight Lamar”: Pat McAfee

There were reports that Jackson was being offered a quarter of a billion dollars by the Ravens. ESPN came out with a report stating that Ravens were ready to give Lamar a $250 million deal that would have run through 2027 but, Lamar simply refused to accept it.

Reflecting on Lamar’s decision, Pat McAfee recently claimed that although when someone rejects a $250 million NFL deal, he is termed as a greedy assh*le but Lamar’s case is different.

Pat claimed that Lamar is actually worth more than what the Ravens were willing to give him, especially after the kind of deal Deshaun Watson got from the Browns despite all the s*xual harassment cases.

As per ESPN, out of the $250 million, the Ravens were offering Lamar $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. When the star QB was asked the reason behind not accepting the quarter of a billion dollar deal, his reply was “fully guaranteed?”

After looking at Lamar’s response, in a positive sense, Pat called him a f*cking businessman, adding that everyone is on the quarterback’s side, simply because there are footballers in the league who are getting paid more than him, even after delivering was less than him on the field.

“The Cleveland Browns set the precedent on what the NFL is and if you look at the amount of money he has brought to the Baltimore’s organization, it’s not his fault (to demand more money), keep fighting the fight Lamar.” McAfee stated.

