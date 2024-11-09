Baker Mayfield Reacts As Bucs Make a Six Figure Donation To the Fan Who Died In a Car Crash

It’s a sad day for the Bucs’ fandom. The death of a passionate fan rests heavily on the entire community of the NFL. Connor Barba, 18, was traveling to the game against the Chiefs when an untimely accident ended his life. His mother is currently fighting critical injuries in the hospital.

The Bucs graciously made a $10,000 donation to the family to help out with their finances. Additionally, Baker Mayfield, the QB for the Bucs, spoke about the incident and expressed his remorse for the mother-son duo. He also regretted for not being able to meet Connor when he was alive, and the fans are now commending the QB for his comments.

“I am honored & humbled knowing that Connor was such a big fan. I would have loved to have met him. As a new parent, this hits home for me. I realize there are no words that can provide true comfort at a time such as this, but I hope that Megan makes a full recovery and that she draws strength from the outpouring of support she is receiving from around the country.”

Even in his last moments, Connor made a heroic attempt to save his mother’s life. It might be due to the bravery of the teenager that his mother, Megan Barnett, might just have a second chance at life.

Connor Barb, a hero, tragically dead at the young age of 18

Connor was all smiles when his mother Megan surprised him with tickets to the Chiefs-Buccaneers game for his 18th birthday. Connor was a big fan of Baker Mayfield and was more than excited to see his favorite QB put up a show on his birthday. Unfortunately, the fates weren’t too kind to him, and an accident would lead to his last breath.

As per Connor’s uncle, it was the 18-year-old’s last-second reaction in the driver’s seat that might have saved his mother’s life.

“Connor swerved right in a way and slammed on the brakes as hard as he could. When Connor did that, he took the full brunt of the car of the Camero.”

Though he is not here anymore, Connor will hopefully rest easier knowing that during the Chiefs-Bucs showdown, Mayfield was a game-leader with 200 yards and two touchdowns to his name. Yet, the Buccaneers still lost the game, and along with that, a passionate fan.