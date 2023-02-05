Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Slays in Red Bikini, Calls Herself a ‘Day-Hunting Predator’ in Latest Viral Post

Slovakian bombshell Veronika Rajek is a well-renowned model who has gained more eyeballs than probably any other internet celebrity in the past few weeks. It all started off when she showered love on NFL superstar Tom Brady though an Insta post which ended up sparking dating rumors.

Veronika had witnessed Tom’s heroics against the Saints in December last year after which, she shared a few pictures of her in TB12 jersey with a lengthy caption about how great the star QB was during the game. Since then, Veronika has been constantly dropping hints about dating Tom.

While many reckon that she is just cleverly utilizing the Brady-dating rumors to gain more attention, a lot of people still think that she is actually interested in dating the Tampa Bay QB.

Also Read: Can You Buy Pro Bowl 2023 Jerseys? All You Need to Know

Veronika Rajek’s latest video is getting a lot of attention

Whatever might be the case, what we can’t deny is the fact that lately, her social media posts have been getting more engagement than ever before. Recently, Veronika posted a video on her Instagram account in which she can be seen slaying in red bikini.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronika Rajek,MBA.,MSc (@veronikarajek)

“POV: You have to trust yourself, because if you don’t, no one else will,” Veronika wrote in the video while showing some of her moves. “Some predators hunt at night but I’m a predator that gets beauty sleep and hunt during daylight. So stay cautious,” Rajek captioned the video.

As expected, the comment section was yet again hijacked by Brady fans who had a lot of things to say to Rajek. While some advised her to gain some weight, some showed happiness over the fact that their favorite star might be dating her.

Rajek has spoken about body positivity a lot in the past few weeks and one can see why. The amount of people asking her to gain a few pounds is really astonishing to see. In fact, in one her earlier posts, Veronika had even responded to a rowdy fan who had commented that Brady wants you to gain a few pounds by saying, “he is not my nutritionist.”

As far as Tom is concerned, he is now retired and will join the broadcasting action soon.

Also Read: Will Pro Bowl 2023 Be Flag Football?