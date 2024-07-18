Baker Mayfield Showers Incessant Praise on Lavonte David: “Dude is a Hall of Famer”

Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) carries the ball during warm ups before a 2024 NFC wild card game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Lavonte David isn’t a name you’d often hear when a discussion about the best Tampa Bay Buccaneers players ever opens. However, the former Nebraska standout has been a consistent bright spot for the team’s defense through coaching and quarterback changes. What’s scary is that he is nowhere near done after playing 12 NFL seasons.

While David’s excellence often goes unnoticed, Buccaneers starting quarterback Baker Mayfield ensured that the veteran linebacker received well-deserved recognition.

Speaking with ‘Pardon My Take’ hosts Eric “PFT Commenter” Sollenberger and Dan “Big Cat” Katz during the 2024 American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, Mayfield boldly declared that his teammate is worthy of a recognition that transcends time:

“It would be remiss to say like Lavonte David as well. Another one of those guys in Tampa that gets no recognition. The dude is a Hall of Famer.”

The discussion went to David after Katz brought up Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, another excellent player who doesn’t get much fanfare. Evans is only one of three players in NFL history to have ten 1,000-yard seasons, which Mayfield reiterated after Katz mentioned the 2023 podcast episode they dedicated to the long-time Bucs wideout.

Meanwhile, David isn’t the type of player who brandishes his accomplishments. As Mayfield argued, David’s impressive numbers are worthy of a bronze bust and gold jacket after retirement. David is a model of durability, as proven by not playing in fewer than 12 games throughout his career. He also went below 100 tackles for a season only twice in 12 years and registered a sack in all but one year (2017).

Unfortunately, despite his unwavering domination that struck fear on opposing running backs and wide receivers, Lavonte David earned only three All-Pro selections. Likewise, he has only one Pro Bowl nod (2015).

Going into next season, Mayfield will need all the help he can get from the two weapons, if he wants to make an even bigger impact than he did last season. After another playoff experience under their belts, Baker Mayfield and Lavonte David will be vital contributors to a team hungry for another Super Bowl run.

Baker Mayfield has the Support of Lavonte David and his Buccaneers Teammates

With his career at the crossroads, Mayfield used their 2023 season opener against the Minnesota Vikings to announce that he can still be a high-level NFL performer. His gutsy performance during that game earned him admiration from Lavonte David and his teammates.

Mayfield established the Buccaneers’ fighting attitude after running over a Vikings defender and flexing his muscles to celebrate the play. As he showed his emotions on the field, that sequence erased the dilemma he had coming into the season.

“I had nothing to lose at that point. I’m either going to be a backup for the rest of my career, or I’m going to revive this thing.”

Before arriving at Tampa Bay, Baker Mayfield was at the lowest point of his pro football career. The former number-one overall pick played for three teams in two seasons, including the Los Angeles Rams, the team that claimed him off waivers.

Luckily, the Buccaneers got the version of Mayfield that played like a Heisman Trophy winner. More importantly, he can sleep better at night knowing that the Bucs want him, as proven by his three-year, $100 million contract extension.