Super Bow MVP Kenneth Walker Almost Quit Football Because Of His High School Coach

Kenneth Walker III was certainly a difference maker for the Seahawks offense. Where the Patriots failed to rush for more than 79 yards in total, Walker ran for 135, earning him the MVP. But back in the 2025 offseason, he shared the story of how he almost quit football with no future plans.

Walker, in one of his vlogs, was training for the season, not knowing he was going to make history in the coming few months. And he recalled his early days in football.

“There was actually a time I was going to quit football. It was my junior year, I believe, in high school. And I believe me and one of my coaches got into like this little, you feel me, argument or whatever,” Walker said.

Walker called him one of his favorite coaches now, but it started on a sour note. “At the time we got into like this little argument, whatever, whatever. And I went home with my mom. She was driving me to the crib, bro. And I’m like, “Yeah, f*** football.” Like, I’m done with this s***. Like, I didn’t want to play football no more. That s*** really just took it out of me.”

He then talked it out with his parents and they helped him understand the gravity of the decision he was about to make. They explained how sometimes emotions get the best of people, only for them to later realize they may had made a big mistake.

“So I went to the school the next day, talked to the coach, you know, and we got over that little bump. But like yeah, that was like really a time I wanted to just put up to cleats and quit football, and I don’t even know what I was going to do,” Walker explained.

However, not only did they make amends in their relationship but the same coach extended his support towards Walker when he was getting recruited in college.

“I was getting recruited by Wake Forest, I didn’t have a way to get to my college like to visit and see how the college was and everything. It was important to Wake Forest to see a player in person. So, if I wasn’t going to be able to make it, that was going to be tough,” he continued.

And he [Coach Atkins] took time out of his day to come pick me up from my crib and like drive me all the way to Wake Forest, and he drove me 10 hours out there, bro, and 10 hours back. So, like that was something he didn’t have to do. But like I appreciate that so much, bro,” Walker reminisced fondly.

Walker also said that he has to get him to some of his games for how his kind gesture changed the trajectory of his life. Truly, a kind gesture touches many hearts.