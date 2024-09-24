Saquon Barkley Reveals He Contacted Daniel Jones After Giants’ First Win of the Season

Some things never change, even among former teammates. While Saquon Barkley might have felt a bit hard done by his former team for not matching his monetary expectations, it seems like he has no love lost for the Giants and their personnel, especially QB Daniel Jones.

Advertisement

Earlier today, Barkley appeared on “Good Morning Football” where he admitted that he still maintains a cordial relationship with the Giants despite the offseason drama.

The Eagles running back also revealed he is in regular contact with Jones and even congratulated his former teammate on his first victory of the season. But the words weren’t all lovey-dovey, as Barkley also warned Jones that Week 7 [Giants vs Eagles] is right around the corner.

“I talk to Daniel Jones a lot. I congratulated him for the game this weekend and told him that Week 7 is coming sooner than you think.”

As far as the rest of his former teammates are concerned, Saquon revealed that he has “no hate” or malice toward them, as he likes to “live in the moment” rather than hold on to the past. However, the Eagles star did admit that narratives will be built by the media and fans on the lines of Barkley looking for revenge. For the RB, however, that’s a problem to be tackled in Week 7.

That said, it’s heartening to see Saquon not let his issues with the Giants affect how he treats his former colleagues. He has moved on and is doing great in Philadelphia, while Jones is also seemingly finding his groove in New York.

Barkley is enjoying his life in Philadelphia

After spending the first six years of his NFL career in New York Giants colors, many expected Saquon to take some time to settle into the Eagles’ offense. But, much to the surprise of fans and analysts alike, Barkley has fit right in like a glove in Philadelphia. In his first three games donning the Eagles’ colors, the RB has appeared more offensive-minded than usual.

This tweak in responsibility is evident with him scoring 5 touchdowns already in 3 games. He has also taken on the lead role as a ball carrier quite well for the Eagles while accumulating over 400 yards in his first three outings.

The biggest positive, however, is the relationship he has already developed with Jalen Hurts. The duo’s positional awareness about each other so early has caught the NFL world by surprise. Arguably, Barkley is enjoying life after the Giants stint.

On the other hand, Jones and his Giants had a terrible start to the season with back-to-back losses against the Vikings and Commanders. However, the star QB turned things around with a stellar performance against the Browns, getting his team back on track.

Interestingly, Jones is currently leading the EPA chart amongst the NFL QBs. So, if Jones has a breakout season after Barkley’s exit, it would open a Pandora’s box of conversation.