NFL Fans Give a Final Salute to the Cowboys Hall of Famer Who Tragically Passed Away at 52

Suresh Menon
Published

Larry Allen; Image Courtesy – USA TODAY Sports

Hours ago, the Dallas Cowboys broke the news of the passing of Pro Football HOFamer and Cowboys legend Larry Allen. The former offensive lineman was one of the finest in his position and was pivotal in helping the Cowboys emerge victorious in Super Bowl XXX. His shockingly untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the NFL world.

As per reports, Allen, 52, passed away suddenly while he was vacationing in Mexico. The team statement also revealed that Larry has left behind his heart and soul — his wife Janelle, his daughters Jayla and Loriana, and his son, Larry III. The shock has barely sunk in. Tributes, however, are being poured in massive numbers, commemorating the massive impact he left on the field.

Fans, upon hearing the news, were first stupefied, especially by the fact that he passed away at a relatively young age of 52, an age quite young for an athlete:

The others, meanwhile, shared their favorite memories of Larry through highlight reels and personal anecdotes:

Among the tributes was a fan reminiscing about the Cowboys legend for his insane gym videos and workouts from back in the day.

The massive amount of tributes pouring in is a testament to the legacy that he has left with his on-field performances.

Remembering Larry Allen

Larry Allen is widely considered by many as the best offensive lineman to have ever graced an NFL field. The second-round pick spent 12 of the 14 years of his NFL career with the Cowboys. Apart from being part of their sole Super Bowl victory campaign, Larry was named seven times in the NFL All-Pro and 11 times as a Pro Bowler at guard and tackle during his tenure.

His versatility and unreal dominance in the heart of the field helped Larry find a spot on the NFL All-Decade team of the 1990s and 2000s. After signing a one-day contract with the Cowboys in 2009, the former 49ers player was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013.

As the accolades indicate, we have today lost a behemoth in the sporting world. While many remember Larry for his fierce competitiveness, the Cowboy always had a smile on his face. A smile that has paved the way for a generation of offensive linemen. It is truly a massive loss for the American sporting landscape today!

