Baltimore Ravens News: John Harbaugh Explains How Lamar Jackson Can “Get Better” in the 2025 Season

Ever since the other 31 teams in the NFL decided to pass on him in the 2018 NFL Draft, Lamar Jackson has been exacting his revenge at an unprecedented rate. He’s already managed to produce two MVP awards, four Pro Bowls, three All-Pro honors, and a 70-24 record as a starter.

Nevertheless, Jackson’s head coach, John Harbaugh, remains adamant that there is room for improvement. During a recent appearance on The Lounge podcast, the veteran play caller insisted that there are still plenty of things that his quarterback can work on

“It’s not about a number or a stat or whatever. I don’t know if his stats are going to be better than they were last year, it’d be hard to match what he did last year. It’s not about the stats, it’s about the little, intangible things… The greatest players make the players around them better. That’s what Lamar does, but he’ll continue to do that on a higher level too.”

Despite having a nickname like ‘Action Jackson,’ the Ravens’ dual-threat signal caller is rather soft spoken in nature. In a previous interview, he even admitted that he can certainly do a better job at using his voice in the locker room.

While Harbaugh did suggest that Jackson “is growing” and that he will “continue to grow” into his role as a leader, he also clarified that his signal caller is very much loved by his teammates. Even though he’s not always the most outspoken character, Harbaugh believes that Jackson’s humbleness is the key to his likeability.

“They love Lamar, and why do they love Lamar? Because he’s genuine, and he’s Lamar. He’s humble, he’s confident, and he’s 28 years old… He’s played seven seasons already, he’s going into this eighth season and he’s 28 years old, I mean, wow. That’s how young he was when he came in… I see it every year… He’s getting better.”

Oddsmakers certainly seem to be suggesting that Jackson has developed more than enough already, as his Ravens are currently listed as the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl this season. FanDuel Sportsbook is currently offering +650 odds on Baltimore to win the big one, marking them marginal favorites over the likes of the Buffalo Bills (+700) and the defending champions in the Philadelphia Eagles (+750).

The Ravens are also being slightly favored to go over their regular season win total of 11.5 wins, with the odds currently sitting at -130. Likewise, Jackson himself is also the odds-on favorite to take home the regular season MVP award.

At +430 odds, Jackson is a sizable favorite to take home the third MVP award of his career, while players like Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow currently feature odds of +600. Suffice to say, Vegas is expecting a big year out of this Baltimore roster.

Should Jackson somehow manage to prove Harbaugh right by improving even further, then the Ravens may just be the safest bet on the big board this year.