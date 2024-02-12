Harrison Butker Super Bowl Record Kick: Chiefs’ Star Kicker Delivers One of the Most Memorable Kicks in Super Bowl History

San Francisco 49ers Jake Moody set the stage for himself to be a part of Super Bowl history only for Kansas City Chiefs Harrison Butker to rewrite it in just a couple of minutes. Jake Moody blasted a breathtaking 55-yard field goal which solidified San Francisco’s lead early on in the game. It was the longest-successful field goal in the history of Super Bowl games.

However, Butker was determined to outdo Moody, and yes he did! In the second half of the game, Moody lined up a 57-yard field goal for his team bringing them within striking distance. The two kickers added an intriguing chapter to the Super Bowl’s record books with back-to-back jaw-dropping long-range kicks.

Take a look at the two kicks:

Jake Moody’s 55-yard field goal came in the second quarter. He eclipsed Steve Christie’s previous mark of 54 yards in Super Bowl XXVIII (1994). Steve Christie bagged the Super Bowl record kick when the Dallas Cowboys beat the Buffalo Bills 30-13 in Atlanta.

It took Moody more than 25 years to break the record, but Harrison Butker took 2 hours to outmaneuver his competition. He displayed his elite precision by narrowing the 49ers’ lead to 10-6 in the third quarter. Butker’s dependability has been a crucial asset for the Chiefs, only missing two field goals throughout the regular season. Without a doubt, Chiefs could not have lifted their third Vince Lombardi Trophy without Butker’s precision.

It is worth mentioning that Justin Tucker still holds the all-time NFL record for the longest field goal. He hit a 66-yard field goal in 2021. Moreover, this season’s longest field goal stays with the Eagles Jake Elliott after he hit a 61-yard field goal against the Minnesota Vikings.