“Laugh Now, Cry Later”: Micah Parsons is Livid With George Kittle Over the “F**k Dallas” Celebration

The San Fransisco 49ers made the Dallas Cowboys look dirty after handing the team a blowout loss with George Kittle scoring three crucial touchdowns. However, even more than the loss, what stood out was Kittle’s “F**k Dallas” undershirt that got Micah Parsons all heated up.

In his fifth episode of ‘The Edge’ podcast via Bleacher Report, Micah Parsons couldn’t keep calm as he voiced his disappointment with George Kittle. The Cowboys star had a furious reaction to the NSFW celebration by Kittle, shared on his IG.

Micah Parsons Isn’t Pleased With Kittle’s Scandalous Post

During the game, George Kittle, the star tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, wore an undershirt that had the message embroidered “F***k Dallas”. After the game, Kittle further doubled down on this message by posting the same picture on his Instagram.

Micah Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys linebacker, expressed his displeasure with Kittle’s celebration in his time on ‘The Edge’ podcast. He pointed out that Kittle had scored quite the touchdowns but the rivalry was made personal by the illegitimate message.

“George Kittle had three touchdowns on us. And he posted this thing to IG ‘F***k Dallas. I just feel like it’s making me way more personal than it had to be. Kittle’s my guy but Imma say this, laugh now, cry later. We got something for that. If we see again, just trust and we gonna put it just like that. You gonna make it personal? We can make it personal. That’s cool,” says Micah Parsons.

Parsons suggests that while there is a mutual rivalry with the San Fransisco 49ers, there needs to be much-deserved respect among the players.

Micah Parsons Isn’t Giving up on His Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons feels that the Cowboys, as a team, are at par with the 49ers. Interestingly, the Cowboys badly lost against the 49ers in a 42-10 game in Week 5 of the 2023 season. However, Parsons clarified his stance in a detailed manner in the same video, saying,

“I don’t think [the 49ers] are at a higher level than us. I think we’re the same caliber playoff team. Same talent. Same standards. I just feel like we need to reconsider and fix some things…The score doesn’t really show what happened out there.”

The Dallas Cowboys currently have a 3-2 record. Earlier, they suffered a loss against the Arizona Cardinals which stunned most of the fans and followers. However, as Parsons clarified, some fixing in the team might lead to a better record. It’s high time the America’s team make those necessary changes.