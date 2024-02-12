How Many NFL Quarterbacks Have Won a Super Bowl In Their First Year As a Full-Time Starter?

Brock Purdy’s relevance in the NFL went from Mr. Irrelevant to a ‘System QB’ and finally to a quarterback who took his team to a Super Bowl appearance in just his first year as a starter. Thus, it’s safe to say that talents like Brock Purdy are witnessed once in a lifetime. With his exceptional skills, he will lead the San Francisco 49ers in the SB LVIII against the Chiefs. However, his entry to the SB in his first year as the starting quarterback causes one to wonder about the other quarterbacks who won a Super Bowl in their inaugural season.

If Brock Purdy leads the 49ers to win the SB LVIII, he will be the fifth quarterback to achieve the big win in their inaugural season as a full-time starter. The win would mean that Purdy started over 50% of games for the San Francisco 49ers in the 12-4 season and a successful postseason. Therefore, he would advance to the elite list joining veterans Roger Staubach, Joe Montana, Kurt Warner, and Tom Brady.

While this could be a disappointment for Chiefs superfans like Taylor Swift, Purdy could transcend his label of a system quarterback. Discussing the details of others, who won it big might add more perspective to the achievement that can be soon Purdy’s.

Inaugural Victory of Seven-Time Super Bowl Champion- Tom Brady

Though Tom Brady is now known as a seven-time Super Bowl champion, his start was undeniably record-breaking. In his first year as a full-time starter for the Patriots, Brady entered the coveted list of SB-winning quarterbacks. Despite being drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady led them to win Super Bowl XXXVI, a first for the team. This was also an achievement since the ‘Greatest Show on Turf’ or the St. Louis Rams were heavily favored.

Tom Brady orchestrated a winning drive for the team with seven seconds left of the game to lead the final tally by three points. This game became the first in history to be won by a score on the final play and earned Tom Brady- the SB MVP honors.

Undrafted to SB Champion- Kurt Warner

Kurt Warner’s journey to the NFL started at a grocery store, one of many fairy tales that the league has seen over the years. After going undrafted in the 1994 NFL Draft, Warner experienced a difficult career path with stints in the Arena Football League and NFL Europe. He also worked at a grocery store as a clerk to make ends meet.

However, the St. Louis Rams showed confidence in Warner, making him their full-time starter in the 1999 NFL season. At this point, Warner emerged as the top member of the coveted list of quarterbacks who won a Super Bowl in their inaugural season. In Super Bowl XXXIV, Warner guided his team to a 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans. He also earned the Super Bowl MVP honor.

Calm and Collected Champion- Joe Montana

Joe Montana was known for his clutch performance and excellence throughout his 16 years in the NFL. In his first year as a full-time starter for the San Francisco 49ers in the 1981 NFL season, Montana displayed great leadership by leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl victory. Facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XVI, Montana threw for 157 yards and rushed for another 18 yards, while heading crucial scoring drives to secure a 26-21 win. Montana’s ability to deliver in pressing situations earned him Super Bowl MVP honors.

Navy Veteran Turned Super Bowl Champion- Roger Staubach

Roger Staubach’s remarkable journey to the NFL began after serving in the United States Navy and winning the Heisman Trophy at the United States Naval Academy. In his first year as a full-time starter for the Dallas Cowboys in the 1971 NFL season, Staubach left his impact. Leading the Cowboys to Super Bowl VI, Staubach defeated the Miami Dolphins. He ended up throwing for 119 yards and two touchdowns while leading the Cowboys to a decisive 24-3 victory. Can Brock Purdy repeat history today and join the ranks of these dynamite athletes?