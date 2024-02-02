Barbie Joins the Super Bowl Hype After Mattel Drops Limited Edition $30 Toy Draped in Chiefs and 49ers Jersey

Barbie fans rejoiced last year with the release of the iconic “Barbie” movie that captured hearts worldwide. Now, to keep the excitement alive, Barbie herself is jumping into the Super Bowl fun. Toy manufacturer Mattel has just unveiled limited edition toys, ensuring the Barbie hype continues for another thrilling year.

Mattel has launched pre-order sales for a limited edition Barbie donning either a Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers jersey. The twist? Only the Barbie representing the winning team will be delivered if you order now. Orders for the losing team’s Barbie will be refunded. Mattel amps up NFL fan excitement with this unique marketing strategy, quite similar to placing bets. While the losing fans won’t lose any money, they’ll miss out on this exclusive collectible item.

The official Mattel Creation website exclusively sells the special edition doll, directly to customers. It’s called the “Barbie NFL Super Bowl Champion Doll” and is priced at $30.00, regardless of the team. This Barbie comes dressed in a red Chiefs or 49ers jersey featuring the official team and Super Bowl LVIII logo, complete with a jersey number. And that’s not all – the doll sports a Super Bowl LVIII black cap and proudly flaunts a foam finger on its right hand.

Pre-orders for the special edition Barbie began two days ago, and as of now, it’s marked as sold out on the official website. For those lucky enough to snag this collectible, the delivery won’t happen until August. The delay occurs because the company will craft these Super Bowl-themed dolls based on the winning team and the corresponding orders.

The NFL is on a mission to broaden its massive viewership, reaching out to a wider audience, including young kids. With the increasing attraction of kids towards the NFL, thanks in part to Taylor Swift, Mattel seized the opportunity perfectly. Their launch of a Super Bowl edition Barbie, tailored for the younger audience, proved to be a hit, attracting heavy orders and selling out quickly.

Mattel’s Super Bowl-Themed Collectibles Fly Off the Shelves

In addition to the Super Bowl-themed Barbie, toy manufacturer Mattel is offering Little People collectible figures and limited edition versions of its beloved Uno card game. Just like the Barbie deal, the company will fulfill orders for the winning team, canceling the rest and processing refunds. It’s all about adding some game-day fun to your collection!

The Little People Super Bowl set comes with four figures representing either of the two teams. You get the quarterback, an offense and a defense player, and a Super Bowl fan. The three players wear game jerseys featuring exclusive Super Bowl LVIII logos. For the Chiefs, you’ll find figures of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and L’Jarius Sneed. If you’re cheering for the 49ers, the figures will be Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffery, and Fred Warner.

However, the website has sold out the “Little People Collector Super Bowl LVIII Champions Set,” priced at $30. Similarly, the “UNO LVIII Super Bowl Card Game,” priced at $12.00, has also sold out. The Super Bowl excitement is undeniable, with fans snatching up these cool, related items to make the finale memorable and show support for their favorite teams.