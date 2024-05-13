Bears HC Matt Eberflus Explains How He Navigates Sharing His Confidential Playbook With Caleb Williams’ Personal Coach

The Bears are charting their course toward a potential playoff season, dwelling on one name: Caleb Williams. The Heisman Trophy winner and first-overall draft pick has brought a newfound sense of optimism to Chicago; however, even a talent like Caleb needs guidance, and that’s where his personal quarterback coach, Will Hewlett, comes in. But have there been any challenges for Hewlett to adjust to an unfamiliar territory?

Tasked with molding Caleb Williams to fit the Bears’ playbook, Hewlett found himself coaching the fresh talent to suit his team’s play. However, this doesn’t come without the need for assistance from Bears head coach Matt Eberflus to gain access to the team’s confidential strategies.

When asked about his comfort level with sharing the Bears playbook with an outsider like Hewlett at a recent press conference, Eberflus kept the essentials at the center and confirmed that it did not include divulging intricate details.

“Yeah, it’s more just fundamentals, route tree stuff, you know, just basics,” Eberflus explained.

The Bears’ head man stands at the delicate point where he needs to balance sharing strategic insights with Hewlett and safeguarding the team’s confidential details from potential leaks.

But for Eberflus or the Bears, the answer shouldn’t be very difficult. Preparing their star quarterback should stand atop everything else in order to utilize his exceptional talent for their own good. This, coupled with the Bears’ offseason acquisitions, including wide receiver Rome Odunze, has nothing but hope. And Eberflus seems to understand it well, as he revealed his dynamic with Hewlett.

The Infant Relationship Between Matt Eberflus and Will Hewlett Centered Around Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears’ journey to develop their new franchise quarterback has head coach Matt Eberflus forming a new partnership with Will Hewlett. Despite being in the nascent stages, the Bears’ head coach expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with Hewlett. In addition, he acknowledged his expertise in grooming quarterbacks, which serves the Chicago Bears’ needs just right.

“It’s been awesome in this whole process, us being able to have great conversations with him,” Eberflus remarked about working with Hewlett. “He gets it. He’s trained a lot of guys and he’s elite at what he does. So, it was a pleasure to work with him.”

Matt Eberflus recognizes the value Hewlett brings to the table, and his proficiency in refining the quarterback play is integral to the team’s success. Together, they can build the developmental plan for Williams, focusing on elements like cadences and footwork, which Eberflus confirmed are already being catered to by Hewlett.

“Will was working on our stuff, you know, a little bit, cadences and those types of things, and the footwork that we want,” Eberflus explained. “That’s been a good process, for sure.”

With Hewlett’s expertise complementing the Bears’ development, there’s a sense of optimism surrounding Williams’ trajectory in his debut season. Meanwhile, as the Bears’ developmental plan for Williams unfolds, Eberflus and Hewlett’s synergy promises to make the 2022 Heisman winner a better contender than when he crossed the threshold in April.