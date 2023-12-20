Estimated to Fetch Six Figures, Tom Brady’s Last Season TD Ball Goes for Auction Alongside Michael Jordan’s Game Worn Shoes & a Kobe Bryant Jersey

Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay days gave memorabilia fanatics a lot many “lasts” to look forward to including one of the touchdown balls from his last season. The Sotheby auction includes Michael Jordan’s signed and game-worn jersey from Washington Wizards days and his 1989 game-worn Jordans. You can also get Babe Ruth & Lou Gehrig’s dual signed ball from 1927 or Kobe Bryant’s 2015-16 Laker sneakers.

Advertisement

But even amongst this legendary stuff, Tom Brady’s TD ball is estimated to go for over $110,000. None of the other things on the list are estimated for such a huge amount. For instance, the Babe Ruth game ball is estimated to go for $20,0000 only while MJ’s Wizards jersey will go for $80k. And even though there isn’t any more information about the touchdown ball, the leading art and luxury establishment, ‘Sotheby’ believes it will go for a six-figure sum.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Sothebys/status/1736791591757475939?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Currently, the Wizards jersey has a $42,000 bid on it while the Brady ball is at $16,000. With the lot closing on 20th December, maybe someone is gonna go away with the special TD ball at a bargain. And if someone is going for the Babe Ruth signed ball currently bidding at just $4,500, it is interesting that in only 3 years, that ball will be a 100-year-old piece of history.

The Ongoing Trend of Tom Brady’s Memorabilia

Tom Brady’s touchdown balls have always made news in some or the other way. Once it was for being sold at $518,000 as his last TD ball, only for the sale to be nullified because he came back for another season. Or the same off-season when another woman put up his record-setting 624th TD ball up for auction. Even his jerseys have sparked the intrigue of one too many at times.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CNN/status/1710317842795581944?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Even after retirement, Tom Brady and his relics continue to create frenzy amongst fans. He can never truly leave, can he now? If nothing else, fans on social media will just reshare his videos to remind people of the greatness he achieved. Or someone will pull up receipts from his time upon his analysis of the current state of football. Something or the other will keep his name in the conversations forever.