Beautiful Brittany Mahomes Gives a Shoutout to Nutrafol While Revealing the Secret Behind Her Shiny Strong Hair

Nov 11, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes watch play on the sidelines during the second half of a game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Texas Tech Red Raiders at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

In the glamorous world of celebrities, where appearances are scrutinized at every turn, Brittany Mahomes, wife of renowned Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, stands out with her stunning looks and radiant hair.

Despite the frequent critiques and unsolicited opinions on her appearance on social media, Brittany remains a beacon of self-care and genuine beauty. Recently, she took to Instagram to share her secret to luscious, strong hair, giving a shoutout to Nutrafol.

Brittany’s journey with Nutrafol began after experiencing hair thinning post-pregnancy. She uploaded a video on her Instagram stories in partnership with Nutrafol, dressed casually in a green sweatshirt and a refreshing no-makeup look, her hair looking its best.

The caption read, “Y’ALL KNOW I’M ON MY HAIR HEALTH GAME RIGHT NOW, THANKS TO NUTRAFOL.” She shared, “What is up, guys? I just want to update you guys again about my Nutrafol hair health and journey. I have been taking it since February.”

She explained about her uncontrollable hair fall after giving birth to both of her kids back-to-back. She gave it a try after a lot of friends recommended that she use it. Brittany continued, explaining how she started with Nutrafol’s breastfeeding-friendly product before switching to their core product. The WAG touted the product’s benefits: remarkable improvement in hair thickness and a complete halt to the shedding.

Brittany Mahomes’ Skincare Must-Have

In a preceding shoutout, Brittany had drawn attention to TULA Skincare, a brand additionally cherished by celebrities like Mandy Moore and Jenna Dewan. Brittany came up in an interview with E! where she highlighted her love for TULA. She said, “I recently started using TULA Skincare and it is TOTALLY worth the hype.” Her endorsement brought about a significant enhancement in TULA’s recognition.

Brittany’s shoutout to TULA Skincare coincided perfectly with the brand’s Friends & Family Sale. During this special event, TULA offered an unusual discount of 20% on all their items, along with the bonus of free shipping.

Their range of skincare goodies is quite extensive, featuring items like the soothing Lip SOS Lip Treatment Balm for dry lips, the lightweight Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint for a touch of coverage, and the popular Rose Glow & Get It Eye Balm, which has become a favorite among many stars.

Brittany Mahomes’ approach to beauty is refreshing in an era where celebrity appearances are often heavily scrutinized. Her openness about her challenges with hair thinning and her journey to finding solutions that work for her is inspiring.