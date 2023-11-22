Shannon Sharpe Hilariously Mocks Chad Ochocinco Johnson for Having Little ‘Slider Burger Hands’

In a recent episode of the Night Cap Podcast, former football stars Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco Johnson engaged in a lighthearted exchange that had fans bursting out in laughter. What is the topic of discussion? Who has the better pair of hands? The conversation took a hilarious turn when Sharpe teased Johnson about the size of his hands.

Sharpe kicked off the debate by asking who had better hands between the duo. Johnson, known for his confidence, quickly responded, “Well, definitely. If you think you have better hands than these boys right here,” showing off his hands, “Oh man, please stop playing with me. You don’t have better hands than me.”

But Sharpe had a trick up his sleeve. He questioned, “So, at no point in time, you wore the new technology gloves, right? I just want you to say that.” Johnson brushed off the remark about technology-enhanced gloves and boasted about his catch record.

Sharpe then asked him to hold up his hands, jokingly adding that his hands were blocking the whole screen, while Johnson’s couldn’t even cover the half. Ocho defended himself, saying that the size of his hands does not determine the legacy they carry. But Sharpe playfully retorted, “You got little slider burger hands. Look like a big Mac in your hand.”

Shannon Sharpe and Ocho Agree With Tom Brady in NFL’s mediocrity

In their recent chat on the ‘ NightCap ‘, the discussion took a more serious turn when the duo discussed Tom Brady ‘s recent comments about the current state of the NFL. Appearing on The Stephen A. Smith Show, Brady lamented, “I think there’s a lot of mediocrity in today’s NFL. I don’t see the excellence that I saw in the past.”

TB12 attributed this to several factors, from new rules that hamper the defense to a lack of development in a player. Sharpe agreed with the former QB’s remark, saying,

“These guys throw the ball over the middle, and then they get mad at a defensive player for knocking him out.”

His co-host also echoed this sentiment. He expressed that the league has handicapped the game and its players by crippling the defense. However, he did add a possible solution, saying,

“Listen, players are getting bigger faster and stronger. The dimensions of the field have yet to change. They haven’t changed at all.“

In Ocho’s view, asking bigger and faster players to change the way they tackle will not help anyone. The duo both agreed on prioritizing a player’s safety but added that hindering the defense would only make things worse in the future.

This episode of the ‘Night Cap’ Podcast showcased not only the playful banter between two legends of the game but also their insightful views on the current state of the NFL. While Sharpe’s tease about Johnson’s ‘slider burger hands’ lightened the mood, their agreement with Brady’s take on NFL mediocrity reflects a deeper concern about the evolution of the game they love.