Belichick Record Without Tom Brady: How Successful Have The Patriots Been Without The Legendary Quarterback?

Tom Brady is an absolute champion in the world of the NFL. When he started off in the year 2000, not many had touted him to become the next big thing in football.

However, as soon as he got the opportunity to show his prowess on the field, he grabbed it with both hands and ended up scripting history.

In his almost two decade long tenure with the New England-based franchise, Brady won as many as 6 Super Bowl titles and delivered astonishing numbers.

In fact, for an extended period of time, the Patriots became one of the toughest teams to get through and the main reason behind it was the GOAT, Tom Brady. After all, guiding a team to a whopping 17 Division Titles in 18 seasons as a starter is not an easy task to accomplish.

Also Read: Tom Brady pitched a $211,995 luxury to show off his new deal with $570 million vehicle superpower

Bill Belichick Is Still Struggling To Find The Next Tom Brady

However, Tom parted ways with the Patriots and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. Several experts had opined that although Tom has had an incredible run in the league, he is now well past his prime and won’t be able to do much for the Bucs.

However, defying all expectations, Brady ended up winning another Super Bowl title in his maiden season for the new franchise. The man just knows how to build a team and how to stay consistent in one of the most physically demanding leagues on the planet.

However, since Tom has joined the Bucs, the Patriots have not been able to live up to the expectations of their fans. Before the start of the 2022 season, Belichick had a 71-79 record without Tom Brady.

On the other hand, at the same time, Tom started the season with a 21-9 win-loss record without Bill as his head coach. Although the sample sizes are drastically different, Bill’s numbers without Tom still can’t be termed as good enough.

Moreover, after 11 games this year, Belichick’s team stands at 6-5 which means his overall tally without Tom is now 77-84. On the other hand, even after going through enormous personal and financial troubles the year, Tom has been able to push his team back into the reckoning.

After a few embarrassing defeats they year, Brady’s team now has a 5-5 win-loss record. There is no denying that Tom’s absence has definitely hurt the Patriots who are still struggling to find a like-for-like replacement.

Bill was unable to guide his team to the playoffs in the 2020 season after Tom left, whereas Brady ended up winning a Super Bowl the same season. Although Bill’s team went to the playoffs last year, they never really looked like a threatening unit and were knocked out in the wildcard round.

Also Read: Russell Wilson Becomes 2nd Highest Paid Quarterback Just Behind Aaron Rodgers After $245 Million Contract Extension with Broncos