Bengals’ Tee Higgins Shares Three-Word Advice for Men Battling Mental Health Issues

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) watches the video board on the sideline in the second quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Green Bay Packers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. The Packers led 21-16 at halftime.

Professional athletes, like any other human, go through things in life outside of the profession, with some having tough mental battles, issues, or responsibilities to take care of. For Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, he, like many other people, has had mental health battles and hurdles.

Advertisement

In a clip on the Pivot Podcast that Higgins appeared on, he revealed that he was hit hard mentally his rookie year, and questioned if he belonged in the NFL. Having a lot of things bottled up in his head, Higgins asked for help, got help, and is now “mentally there.”

While that wasn’t always the case for Higgins, he revealed his advice on what people should do who are going through tough times. Speaking on The Sitdown w/ Malik Wright, the Bengals WR suggested that people suffering mental health battles should try to beat each challenge they are going through while also talking to anyone.

“I just try to beat every challenge that I go through,” Higgins said. “That would be my advice to those guys because it could get very difficult, and you can get in a dark place, and that’s where I was at and I was able to talk to somebody. Just being able to talk to somebody, it could be you, it could be Joey, it don’t matter, someone can lift up your spirits.”

Essentially, “talk to someone” was the three-word advice he used to sum up his stance. Getting back to the gridiron, Higgins will return this season fresh off a new contract extension (four-year, $115 million). He and the Bengals will look to bounce back from a down season in 2024, where they finished 9-8, third place in the AFC North.

Higgins was asked by Wright at the end of the episode what his one last message was for Bengals’ fans for the upcoming season. He vowed to start the season strong.

“We got something in store this year,” Higgins said. “We definitely gone come on this year strong, we do not plan on starting, we definitely plan on starting fast this year and making ya’ll proud.”

Higgins will need to continue to stay on page with his quarterback, Joe Burrow, who has had a lot of success with both Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase since they came onto the scene. When asked what it’s like to play with Burrow, Higgins said that Burrow isn’t the biggest vocal leader, but he calls him out, has one-on-one talks with him, and is interested in stuff outside of brotherhood.

Higgins considered being a part of the Bengals as a brotherhood. That brotherhood will need to form a tighter bond if they want to win a Super Bowl and accomplish their biggest football goal.