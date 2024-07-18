“Between Deion Sanders &…”: Terrell Owens Picks His Football GOAT and it’s Not Tom Brady

In the ever-evolving debate about football’s GOAT player, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes often dominate the conversation. However, NFL legend Terrell Owens recently offered a perspective that challenges these modern-day assumptions, taking the fans back to an era of multi-sport excellence.

During a candid conversation on Jerry Morgan’s “The Bubba Dub Show” podcast, Owens weighed on the question of football’s greatest player of all time. And after careful consideration, he bypassed the usual names, instead crowning Deion Sanders and Bo Jackson as the two greatest to ever grace the gridiron.

Terrell Owens’ reasoning was based on their unparalleled versatility of playing two sports.

“That’s between Deion Sanders and Bo Jackson. You gotta look at what those guys did. Like you gotta consider those guys when you talking about the greatest football players of all time because they played other sports and they were damn good at both of them. So, to not out those two in consideration for the GOAT, that’s (exasperated eye roll)….” Said Terrell Owens.

Owens didn’t even mince words when further asked about Tom Brady’s absence from GOAT thoughts. He revealed a personal grudge, citing Brady’s apparent snub when Owens sought to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Owens asserted that Tom Brady wanted to do it all by himself, adding to his claim on why Brady ignored his offer to help secure an eighth ring after Antonio Brown’s departure in 2021.

However, Owens’ respect for Jackson and Sanders stems from their proven excellence at the highest levels of two disparate sports. And interestingly, this isn’t Owens’ first time championing Sanders as the GOAT.

Terrell Owens Once Tagged Deion Sanders As The GOAT Cornerback

During the launch of his athleisure brand, NFL legend Terrell Owens had a quick interview with the host of the “Shirley’s Temple” podcast. When he was asked about a defensive back he wished he could have faced, Owens was quick to name Deion Sanders. His wish was for them to lock horns against each other when both were in their prime.

Owens further declared his admiration for Deion Sanders, saying, “He’s the greatest player of all time at that position. I’m fortunate to be sharing a gold jacket with him. I’m in the Hall of Fame, so, again, I never thought I would obviously be in that conversation.”

Owens even reminisced about his childhood dreams taking the conversation to a more personal level. He confessed that as a young boy, he never imagined he would one day wear a gold jacket or be mentioned in the same breath as Deion Sanders following a Hall of Fame induction.