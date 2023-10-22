Bill Belichick Got Reminiscent Of Tom Brady-Mike Vrabel Banter Sessions Before Titans HC’s Patriots HoF Induction

Tennessee Titans Head Coach and ex-Patriots Mike Vrabel got inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame this Saturday. A day before this special event, his former coach, Bill Belichick, was reminiscent of the banter sessions between him and Tom Brady.

As per team transcripts via NESN, Belichick recalled the good times when the competitive linebacker lit up the locker room with his banters, especially with Brady. Belichick held nothing but deep admiration and respect for the former linebacker, who went on to follow in his footsteps.

Belichick Deeply Admires Vrabel’s Passion for Football

Yesterday, the New England Patriots welcomed two cherished legends, Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia, into their Hall of Fame. Bill Belichick took a moment on the eve of the induction ceremony to share some fond memories. He revealed that the 1996 coaching staff under Bill Parcells held a special place in his heart. This staff featured Al Groh, Romeo Crennel, Scarnecchia, and Belichick himself, forming an unforgettable chapter in the team’s history.

Mike Vrabel, currently the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, is set to be in Foxboro to receive his red jacket during the team’s bye week in Week 7. Belichick couldn’t help but reminisce about Vrabel’s indomitable spirit and unique bond with his former teammate, Brady.

In the transcript, Belichick reminisced about how Vrabel “… was the kind of guy that at practice would take reps at every position, free safety, strong safety, occasionally defensive line. If there was a certain player we were trying to replicate, he would jump in there and do that. It was competitive, especially with him and (Tom) Brady, quite entertaining at times, to be honest with you. Mike had a great personality, a great love for the game, passionate, high energy, and very strong. …”

Belichick also noted that Vrabel’s successful switch to a head coach wasn’t surprising, given his football insight and profound love for the sport. The Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony, scheduled for noon ET yesterday, promised a fitting tribute to the former linebacker. Brady wasn’t present at the ceremony, and Vrabel didn’t let that go by easily.

Vrabel Called Tom Brady Out Beforehand

When the former linebacker’s induction was announced, his former QB teammate was quick to offer congratulations. As longtime pals, Vrabel instantly knew Brady probably wouldn’t make it to the ceremony, therefore he made that call beforehand. In a later interview, the Titan’s HC didn’t shy away from picking fun at Brady, even suggesting that he might have plans for ‘cosmetic surgery‘ during the event. It’s referencing recent rumors about Brady getting surgery, which sparked from an NFL promo, featuring the former QB.

This duo’s playful banter is a testament to the unbreakable bond they developed on the Patriots’ turf. Brady is also set to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame next summer, and Vrabel attending the ceremony to give him a friendly ribbing could add another chapter to their friendly feud.