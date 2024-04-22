Bill Belichick Will Be Blamed if Things Go South in New England This Year, Says Rich Eisen

Amidst a deepening controversy around the exit of ‘GOAT’ coach Bill Belichick, Rich Eisen has dropped another massive take on the future of the Patriots. If this year New England fails to achieve success, Rich Eisen believes that the blame will be placed on Belichick. The NFL insider asserts that just like a lot of things this off-season, the debut year for head man Mayo will be overshadowed by what Bill has done in the post-Brady era.

During a recent segment of The ‘Rich Eisen Show’, a question was raised about Bill Belichick. What’s more likely to happen first: Cowboys fans clamoring for the former head coach, or the Patriots regretting letting him go? And according to Eisen’s co-host, the Patriots will end up feeling the seller’s remorse first. This means Jerod Mayo will not be liked or find success in Boston. Rich Eisen, however, doesn’t agree with that notion, saying,

“I don’t think that if the Patriots struggle this year, that it would be laid at the feet of Jerod Mayo. I think it would be laid at the feet of Bill Belichick,” followed by, “You know, lots have been laid on the feet of Bill Belichick, as you’ve heard. As you’ve read on ESPN. You saw on Apple TV.”

Thus, Eisen believes that the Cowboys fans will start asking for Belichick to be hired early in the year. Jerry Jones has barely made any moves during free agency, even losing more than a few explosive weapons, and if their draft picks do not bring any results, Mike McCarthy could very well bid his farewell to Dallas.

On the other hand, for the Patriots, Eisen’s statement adds to the controversy. If the fresh New England squad does not show sparks of hope, it might end up being a bigger rebuild project than expected. In that case, the fanbase could come to the conclusion that it was due to the years of failure at the draft and an underperforming talent pool, furthering the drama in a series of reveals from a relationship that spanned over 6 Super Bowls.

The next phase of Boston football will be written in the Bill vs Bob era. And it won’t be long before we see a comparison between where Belichick would’ve taken the team vs where Bob’s assigned coach Mayo leads it.

NFL Draft ’24: Bill Belichick vs Robert Kraft Coming Up

For the first time in almost three decades, Bill Belichick has no place in the league to call it a home. But he isn’t sitting around in the offseason, even making an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. Moreover, as per ‘The 33rd Team’, the legendary coach will be joining the quirky punter-turned-media fan favorite and his crew for a first-of-its-kind show, focused on the upcoming draft. They will have their own draft board and will be predicting what the team’s next moves will look like in real-time.

So, it’s safe to say that when the Patriots make a move on D-Day, Belichick will be putting his word in on national TV as to where he’d like the Patriots to go. And obviously, the front office over in Boston will make its decisions. Once both sides make their choice, it will be not long before the media and fans start pitting them against one another. Maybe it will kickstart a new storyline, with fans and pundits alike comparing the performance of Belichick’s selections to the current Patriots’ front office.

Such smaller battles will be filled in this season, full of change, revenge, and clarity. The New England Patriots have not been this talked about ever since Tom Brady left. So either they will rise to the occasion as they have in the last 3 decades, or a new dawn will be upon Boston, one that might not be as bright as before.