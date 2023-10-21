“He Probably Has Some Cosmetic Event Planned”: Mike Vrabel Takes Shots At Tom Brady’s Plastic Surgery Rumors For a Questionable Attendance At His HoF Induction

Former Patriots teammates Mike Vrabel and Tom Brady are known to actively pull each other’s legs in friendly banter. And now that Brady’s attendance at Vrabel’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction was deemed questionable, the Titans’ head coach was not going to stay silent.

In his interview with 98.5 Sports Hub’s Zolak and Bertrand, Vrabel fired shots at Botox Brady rumors for the former QB’s unlikely attendance at his event of a lifetime.

‘Guessing he won’t be able to make it,’ Vrabel Takes His Jab at TB12

Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia, both former New England Patriots, are set to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday. While some New England alums are expected to attend the induction ceremony, it’s unlikely that Tom Brady will be among them. Vrabel, who shares a history of friendly trash talk with Brady, hinted that the seven-time Super Bowl champion might miss the event, poking fun at him during an interview.

The former Linebacker turned NFL coach said, “Tom texted and said congrats. I’m guessing that means he won’t be able to attend. He probably has some cosmetic event planned and won’t be able to make it on Saturday morning.”

It was Vrabel’s subtle jab at the 7x SB Champ’s recent “botox rumors” as he appeared in an NFL promo last month. The rumored mill churned miles ahead, as they found the future Hall of Famer ‘almost unrecognizable’ nick-naming him, “Botox Brady”. Many believed his secret behind looking young might be his fresh new love interest, Victoria’s Secret model, Irina Shayk.

When asked about the moment when Brady’s behavior started to “get weird,” Vrabel fondly recalled their time as teammate­s and how it was marred by spirited banter and intense practices. He expressed his nostalgia for the period when Brady would engage in ruthless trash talk, and wondered whether that had changed. Typically, this lighthearted rivalry of witty exchanges spans their eight-ye­ar tenure together as Patriots. So much so that even Patriots Coach Bill Belichick believed their practice battles were “quite entertaining at times, to be honest with you.”

Tom Brady is also set to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame next summer. Recently, Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced that they would waive the customary four-ye­ar waiting period and formally induct Brady on June 12, 2024. Though Brady may miss Vrabel’s induction, he will have his own moment of recognition in the near future.

From Friendly Wagers on Michigan Ohio Games to Bucc-Titans Clash!

Tom Brady and Vrabe­l, former teammates of the New England Patriots, had a lighthearted tradition of te­asing each other during their e­ight seasons together. Their good-natured banter often re­volved around their college­ football loyalties. Friendly wage­rs on the yearly Michigan-Ohio State game­, representing their respective alma mate­r. Whenever Ohio State­ emerged victorious over Michigan, Brady would amusingly don Vrabel’s Buckeyes je­rsey, per Bleacher Report’s tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

Their playful ribbing didn’t cease­ after their time with the Patriots ended. In 2019, during joint practices between the Patriots and the Tennessee­ Titans, Vrabel merrily taunted Brady before training sessions commenced. In response, Brady presented Vrabel with a miniature trophy as a light-he­arted commemoration of the Titans’ triumph over the Patriots in 2018.

Their jovial competition carried over into 2021 when they reunited for joint practices between the Buccanne­ers and Titans. They playfully took jabs, with Brady teasing Vrabel about his physical condition by che­ekily referring to him as “fat and out of shape­,” whilst Mike called it “old news” as they started practices. Interestingly, it appears that Vrabe­l anticipated more friendly banter from his former teammates during his Patriots Hall of Fame­ induction ceremony and welcomed it. He expressed his willingness to embrace some lighthearted teasing while also aiming to have the final say when he took the microphone at the event.