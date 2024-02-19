Derrick Henry Trade Rumors: Two Playoff Teams Emerge as Potential Landing Spots for Titans Free Agent

The Tennessee Titans couldn’t bounce back from their 2022 losing season and finished this year’s campaign with a 6-11 record. Amy Adams Strunk demands change and initiated a major overhaul after the conclusion of the regular season by parting ways with their head coach of six years, Mike Vrabel. While this was highly anticipated, what wasn’t expected was that the franchise would also bid farewell to their prized possession — running back Derrick Henry.

After clinching the rushing yards leader and rushing touchdown leader accolades in 2019 and 2020, Derrick Henry’s tenure with the team that drafted him in 2016 has come to an end. The previous season wasn’t bad either for Henry, as he went on to get his fourth Pro Bowl nod with 1167 total rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. His free agency is set to start in March; however, there have already been a few names that are floating around and could very well become Henry’s next home.

According to NFL rumors, out of two teams that are projected to be top landing spots for Henry — the Baltimore Ravens are one of them. The Purple Pain had a dominant run in the 2023 season with the league’s top rushing squad. They did, however, face uncertainties when star RB Keaton Mitchell suffered an ACL tear, ending his 2023 season in mid-December.

However, they didn’t opt to look for talents elsewhere, with Gus Edwards and Justice Hill taking up shared duties. This could continue into the next season, but rumors already suggest that Edwards is highly likely to look for a new home. That’s where Derrick Henry comes into the picture, and with his track record, it could surely be a match made in heaven.

Philadelphia Eagles Are Another Projected Landing Spot for Derrick Henry

According to NFL rumors, the second club that could be shopping for an RB and would very much like to get their hands on Derrick Henry is the Philadelphia Eagles. The Iggles’ back, D’Andre Swift, stood out as their explosive weapon, but injuries held him back, and the team with him. Henry could provide sufficient backup as well as replace both Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott.

However, the Eagles, with Jalen Hurts at their helm, didn’t necessarily struggle on the offensive front. Their secondary was the reason the team couldn’t reach its highest potential. A few fans also felt the same and took to the comments to share their two cents.

Nonetheless, there are more than a few teams in the upcoming season that’d be shopping for an RB, such as — the Texans, Dolphins, Cowboys, and Raiders. It will surely be interesting to see where Henry lands. Moreover, he is set to reach a few remarkable milestones next season — 100 rushing touchdowns (ten short), and 10,000 rushing yards (498 yards short), as per CBS Sports.