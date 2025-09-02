Bill Belichick’s Beach Yoga With Jordon Hudson Inspires “Air Jordan” Sign at UNC vs. TCU Game

Oct 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson enter the field before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Prior to his first game in the world of college football, the head coaching legend, Bill Belichick, was seen working on his yoga at the beach with his girlfriend, Jordan Hudson. The two of them, as well as their age gap, have been the talk of the town ever since they first announced their relationship several months ago.

Advertisement

Even though it’s just the opening week, their viral summertime photograph has now resulted in one of the best game day signs of the college football season, showcasing the excitement that was in the air prior to kickoff.

The stars were out at Keenan Memorial Stadium as well. Some of the university’s most illustrious alumni, along with various other star athletes and celebrities, made sure that they would be in attendance for Belichick’s historic college debut.

A Masterpiece. — Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson, at the beach this summer.. (Pic1) — Sign at UNC tailgate Vs. TCU.. (Pic2) #AirJordon #TCUvsUNC (Via @JTalty) pic.twitter.com/TlcZNiYxNp — Cʜᴜᴄᴋ ᴅᴏᴜɢʟᴀs ✪ (@ChuckDouglas_) September 1, 2025

Everyone from Caitlin Clark and Randy Moss to Roy Williams himself made an appearance, but for Tar Heels fans, none were more exciting than those of Michael Jordan and Lawrence Taylor, the two biggest names to ever compete on behalf of Chapel Hill.

Michael Jordan and Lawrence Taylor are in the house for Bill Belichick's coaching debut at UNC 👏 Watch TCU vs. North Carolina on ESPN and the ESPN App: https://t.co/CFYySAqkwB 🏈 pic.twitter.com/UfJWpHJpUF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 1, 2025

Unfortunately, the Tar Heels were nowhere near as warmed up as Belichick was on the beach that day. An eight-yard touchdown run from Caleb Hood on the opening drive had the region flying high, dreaming of what greatness could possibly lie ahead, but things quickly unraveled from there.

Sonny Dykes’ Horned Frogs, determined not to relive the experience that Deion Sanders gave them in his head coaching debut with the Colorado Buffaloes just a few years ago, promptly responded with a touchdown of their own. A quick three-and-out from Carolina followed, and TCU would roll from there.

TCU rattled off an astounding 41 unanswered points, burying any and all optimism that Belichick had brought to the program. Suffice to say, it didn’t take long for the internet to start churning out the jokes.

ESPN showing how old Belichick and his girlfriend were in 2008 pic.twitter.com/CRmQioP4Bd — Chuck Bass (@ChuckFBass) September 2, 2025

In fact, the 48 points that TCU scored are the highest total that has ever been allowed by any Belichick-led defense. Given the increasingly lopsided result of the contest, many couldn’t help but jokingly suggest that we may see some familiar faces show up in Carolina’s next recruiting class.

Bill Belichick’s next recruiting class: pic.twitter.com/FbQeFch0Gw — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 2, 2025

Much like his head coaching debut in the NFL, which resulted in a 26-14 loss to Jimmy Johnson’s Dallas Cowboys, Belichick will now be forced to reevaluate before quickly preparing for next week’s opponent. Thankfully, for both the former New England Patriot and the rest of his players, they’ll get a step down in competition.

The Tar Heels will make the short trip down the road to Charlotte, North Carolina, to take on the Charlotte 49ers, who just endured a blowout loss of their own at the hands of the Appalachian State Mountaineers.