“Please Stop Drinking”: NFL Fans Troll Skip Bayless for Claiming 4-5-1 Cowboys Could Still Make the Playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys picked up a much-needed win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, and long-time fan of America’s Team Skip Bayless couldn’t be happier about it. The veteran analyst took to Twitter after the game to share his reaction to the 33-16 win, and he had a lot of good things to say. Most notably, he said the defense looked excellent and believes that Dallas could make a run at a playoff spot.

Advertisement

The MNF win brought the Cowboys to 4-5-1. Coming off a terrible 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas needed to prove that it could at least get an easy win. And they did. But it’s sent some fans like Bayless into a delusional state, believing that the Cowboys are back and will be a force to be reckoned with moving forward.

“The Dallas Cowboys are back in the saddle,” he said via his Twitter.

In fact, Bayless posted a 16-minute monologue on his account where he fully unpacked his thoughts from the game. He went through everything from where the Cowboys were before the bye to how they’ve come out of it looking re-energized. Most notably, he referenced the trades for Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson.

Bayless also noted that another key player, DeMarvion Overshown, returned from injury last night. Furthermore, Shavon Revel Jr., a third-round cornerback from this past draft, got his first taste of NFL action. All in all, the new-look defense put together a strong showing, sacking Geno Smith four times and forcing him to throw an interception.

The outing was so strong that it revitalized Bayless’ confidence in the Cowboys.

“It ain’t over yet. We’ve got 7 games left. It felt over two weeks ago, Monday night. But Jerry went out and got him a Quinnen [Williams]. Jerry went out and got him a Logan Wilson. All of a sudden, we’ve regained a Demarvion Overshown, and a [Shavon] Revel… And I’m liking our pass rush without Micah Parsons,” Bayless stated. ‘I’m not giving up on this season. I’ve liked this team from the start.”

It was a classic “rah-rah” speech coming from one of the biggest Cowboys fans on the planet. And naturally, fans in the comment section made fun of him for sounding delusional. After all, Dallas still has a losing record and picked up a win against a team that is now 2-8.

“Again Skip, please stop drinking,” one fan joked.

“One week he’s off the wagon then they beat a terrible team and he’s flexing,” another piled on.

“They are about to lose 3 in a row again, old man,” someone else pointed out.

They are about to lose 3 in a row again, old man. — R. Sid (@IamOurSid) November 18, 2025

That last comment could very well come to fruition. In their next three games, Dallas plays against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Detroit Lions. All were Super Bowl contenders coming into the season and still are.

It’s shaping up to be the most critical stretch of games for the Cowboys. How they perform will determine a lot for their playoff chances. If they can manage to win two out of the three tough contests, surely, they would be able to ride the momentum into a playoff spot.

But at the end of the day, the Cowboys still have a lot of proving to do. They may have captured Bayless’ heart again with one strong outing, but the Raiders are reeling, and a win over them shouldn’t lead to too much hype. Now, Jerry Jones’ team turns their attention to the Eagles in a Sunday matchup that should reveal a lot about what this team is truly made of.