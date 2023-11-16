“They Just Got Caught”: Travis Hunter Terms Jim Harbaugh’s Suspension an Overreaction

Travis Hunter recently weighed in on Jim Harbaugh’s suspension in a recent Bleacher Report video, slamming it as a clear overreaction. The two-way star confidently voiced his opinion, questioning the severity of the punishment. Meanwhile, Harbaugh’s fate hangs in the balance, awaiting a court hearing that could potentially reverse his three-game suspension from the Big Ten.

During his recent chat with fans, Travis labeled Harbaugh’s suspension as an “overreaction.” He argued that while sign-stealing isn’t cool, it’s a common tactic to secure wins nowadays. Travis suggests many teams engage in such practices, and the Michigan Wolverines just happened to get caught.

“I’m pretty sure a lot of teams (stole signs). They (Michigan Wolverines) just got caught,” said Travis.

In Travis’s view, the situation is blown out of proportion, emphasizing that such actions are widespread, making the punishment an unnecessary exaggeration. The Colorado star joined others in opposing Harbaugh’s suspension, but not everyone agrees. While legends like Tom Brady share the sentiment, NFL analyst Stephen A. Smith and a significant majority of fans advocate for severe consequences.

Sherrone Moore, the interim head coach in Harbaugh’s absence, could potentially secure the historic 1,000th win for Michigan. However, he has humbly rejected credit if the Wolverines triumph against Maryland.

“I definitely want Coach [Harbaugh] to be the coach when that happens. I would say to me, and to everybody else, that would be his win. It wouldn’t count as mine. He’s the head coach of this football team and I’m just standing in there to make sure we don’t mess it up.” Said Sherrone Moore, per ESPN.

Travis Hunter Reacts as Deion Sanders Praises On-Field Intensity

In the same video, the two-way Colorado star reacted to the latest news on Deion Sanders‘ unconventional coaching style. The Colorado head coach openly expresses his amusement when in-team fights break out among his players. Sanders happily shared that there were a couple of skirmishes in recent practices, showcasing his unique perspective on team dynamics.

“That’s basically it. He keeps records of who wins in fights. I practice, some people get mad, some people wanna fight, so, be it.” Said Travis.

Travis Hunter’s fan had to ask him whether he participated in the fights during Colorado practice and he simply responded, “No”. Sanders’ way might not be conventional, but he sure enjoyed the way the practices turned out during that week.

Here is what he said during the Colorado Football Coaches Show:

“We’ve had a great week of practice. We had a couple of fights, which I like, It’s a great thing. I always want to know who won because I keep records. I don’t break them up. Some coaches break them up. I don’t. Some guys fight hoping for the break up. No, we’re going to let you go,” followed by, “So, we did have a couple fights this week, and I love it. They’ve been getting after it. It’s almost like a rededication. It’s almost like a refocus.”

Travis has had a stellar season, excelling on both sides of the ball. On the other hand, CU began the season with three consecutive wins but has now fallen below .500 winning percentage at 4-6. They are set to face Washington State next week, ranked 12th in the Pac-12.