How Much Will Caleb Williams Earn After Being Drafted in 2024 NFL Draft?

As the 2024 NFL Draft nears, all eyes are on the brightest talents set to enter the league this year. Among them, quarterback Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Drake Maye stand out as top prospects, poised to make a significant impact at the professional level. With the Chicago Bears holding the coveted first overall pick and reeling with their quarterback issues, there is much speculation in the air.

Caleb Williams is projected to be Chicago’s top choice, which shows the team’s interest in securing a standout quarterback for their roster. However, there are possibilities that the Bears may opt for other options. Regardless, Williams is expected to be drafted high in the order as highlighted by Spotrac.

Once drafted, the question arises: how much will Williams earn in his rookie season? Regardless of who selects him, Williams shall secure a substantial sum. Caleb Williams’s salary projections should be a factor in a signing bonus and minimum salary.

Therefore, the talented quarterback is poised to earn at least $23.5 million in 2024 alone. During his college days, Caleb reportedly enjoyed a $5 million per year income. So, the financial rewards of entering the NFL seem to surpass those figures significantly.

Comparing NFL Drafts: Bryce Young vs. CJ Stroud Contracts vs. Caleb Williams’ Entry

Comparing the most recent quarterback drafts is inevitable as Caleb Williams enters the NFL spotlight. In the 2023 draft, Bryce Young emerged as the top pick, selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers. Young, a former Alabama standout, signed a lucrative four-year contract with the Panthers. He boasts an average annual salary of $9.49 million. His impressive college career and a Heisman Trophy win paved the way for a promising start to his professional journey.

Following closely behind Young, CJ Stroud was selected as the second overall pick by the Houston Texans in the same draft. Stroud, who proved his mantle on the field, secured a four-year contract with the Texans. This featured an average annual salary of $9.07 million. With the Texans now benefitting from one of the best value deals in the NFL, Stroud’s potential to make an impact is undeniable.

Shifting attention to Caleb Williams, the anticipation for his NFL debut grows. Regardless of where he lands in the draft order, Williams’ enthusiasm and determination to embrace whatever the future holds are appreciable. With his talent and dedication, Williams is poised to set the NFL stage on fire with his exceptional quarterback talent.