CJ Gardner-Johnson Trade: Star Safety Leaves the Internet Stunned With His Latest $8 Million Deal

The 2023 NFL Free Agency is filled with lots of twists and turns. In a recent move to bolster its defensive unit, the Lions executed a great steal in the form of CJ Gardner Johnson on Sunday night. Dan Campbell and his management acquired the star safety after a successful stint with the Eagles last season.

When Gardner-Johnson entered the free agency market, he instantly made headlines for being the most in-demand prospect in the league. Fans believed he might bag a multi-year lucrative contract. However, things went the other way round, and the youngster agreed to compromise for a single-season gig in a new franchise.

CJ Gardner Johnson amuses the NFL world

The Florida product had played a pivotal role in leading the Eagles’ defense last season. The results of his collaborative effort were evident in the form of a Super Bowl appearance.

As a result, the expectations were quite high, especially for him to join his counterparts Jessie Bates III, Von Bell, Juan Thornhill, and Donovan Wilson. According to the reports shared by the NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the youngster has signed an $8 million deal with $6.5 million guaranteed.

The #Lions are signing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a one-year, $8 million deal with $6.5M fully guaranteed signing, per sources. His agent, Kevin Conner of @UniSportsMgmt, confirmed the deal, which reunites Gardner-Johnson, Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn. pic.twitter.com/RAIAdqYgPv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 20, 2023

“The Lions are signing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a one-year, $8 million deal with $6.5M fully guaranteed signing, per sources. His agent, Kevin Conner of UniSportsMgmt, confirmed the deal, which reunites Gardner-Johnson, Dan Campbell, and Aaron Glenn” Pelissero wrote in his tweet. Instantly fans started reacting to the unprecedented deal.

One of the primary reasons for his departure from Philadelphia was stated as the team’s inclination towards James Bradberry and his recent $38 million deal, per NFL.com. They have enough talent in their depth chart to compensate for Garnder. Hence the better option was to let him go rather than keep him for one more season.

Gardner-Johnson’s NFL career looks like

Before making his way to Detroit, the star safety has rendered his services in Philadelphia and New Orleans over the past four seasons. He was selected as a fourth-round pick by the Saints, where he played for three years and shifted his base to the Eagles’ locker room ahead of the last season.

So far, he has recorded 228 tackles in his career and became the NFL interceptions co-leader in 2022. Last year saw his career-high performance starting 11 games for the side. Although he suffered an injury in week 12, the youngster racked up the highest number of interceptions(6). It will be interesting to see if he can prove his worth in the upcoming campaign.