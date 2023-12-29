“Billionaires Locked Down Millionaires”: Shannon Sharpe Reminds NFL Athletes That Even Tom Brady Stopped Taking Pay Cuts and So Should They

In a heated conversation around the Russell Wilson-Broncos benching situation, Shannon Sharpe went off on the ‘billionaires of the NFL’. Talking about the $37 million that Broncos saved but did not outrightly accept that it was a financial decision, shows how ‘irreplaceable’ and ‘invaluable’ these athletes are. And since the organizations don’t hesitate to save money wherever possible, the players should also play the game that way.

Advertisement

The HOF TE also said that even Tom Brady left New England because he was tired of taking pay cuts year after year. And according to Sharpe, Coach Bill Belichick refused, leading to the biggest QB ever, leaving New England. Sharpe is explaining to co-host Chad ‘Ocho’ Johnson how just like the MLB players, the NFL Players also need to lock down the season, or better yet, the playoffs.

Advertisement

Sharpe wryly tips his hat to the NFL owners, playfully lauding them for painting the millionaires to be more selfish than their wealthier bosses. “And the fans jump on it with both feet.” Creating a narrative woven with hypotheticals, all while conveniently sidestepping their own financial windfalls, Sharpe recognizes that these people don’t seem to care about the men on the green, but rather the emblem adorning their chests. “Players come and go, that logo stays the same.”

Sharpe reminds Johnson, who was playing in 2011, that the NFL owners also did the same in the infamous 2011 off-season lockout. Sharpe gets riled up, “They locked your a*s outta the building! They put chains and locks on the doors!” all while the fans stayed mum. The enfuriated man behind the mic crystallizes the situation: “the billionaires locked out the millionaires.”

Obviously, it would take a lot of effort, sacrifice, and financial restraint for the NFL athletes to go without pay for a certain period when they are on lockdown. But it’s imperative for the public to understand that these players transcend their pay checks- it takes a lot of blood and sweat to get to this pinnacle, and later, to claim what they rightfully deserve.

Tom Brady Left New England for Massive Payday Says Shannon Sharpe

While talking about pay cuts and NFL, the one name that definitely pops out is Tom Brady. He was legendarily famous for taking pay cuts over his dynastic career with New England. But according to Sharpe even he got tired of it towards the end of his career. Sharpe remarks:

“Why do you think Tom Brady (got) out of New England? Tom Brady wanted that money except Bill Belichick said not on my watch,”

Advertisement

Brady’s historic career was partially due to his above average defense and great offensive weapons. But at the same time he was taking pay cuts, he also had to play through years when he had no help. Which certainly became the case towards the end of the career. With no other people who can support him, and already taking a huge pay cut to keep other good players, Tom Brady must be asking himself why he was taking lesser money to have no help. And as soon as he got out of New England, he got both. A brand new contract and some offensive beasts to throw the ball to while throwing from the protection of a top tier offensive line.