Bills News: Fans Want Roger Goodell to Invoke NFL Rule 17 Amid HC Sean McDermott’s Firing

The Denver Broncos outlasted the Buffalo Bills in an overtime thriller this past weekend, 33-30. There were plenty of memorable moments from the game, but the one that stuck with everyone, especially Bills fans, was the controversial interception call with 7:46 left in overtime. That decision may have altered the outcome of the game.

In case you missed it, here is the sequence: Bills QB Josh Allen threw a deep bomb to WR Brandin Cooks to try and set up the game-winning field goal. The wideout leaped into the air and appeared to make a spectacular catch. However, he collided with Broncos defender Ja’Quan McMillian while going to the ground, and the cornerback emerged from the pile with the football in his hands.

The controversy arose during the immediate replay review. The play was ruled an interception on the field, even though it appeared that Cooks had possession. Officials determined that McMillian got the ball before Cooks could complete the process of a complete pass.

It’s after midnight and I’ve seen this play 30 times. I’m still livid at how this went down and feel horrible for the Bills. 1) It’s a catch, tie goes to offense

2) If not, at WORST it’s an incomplete pass

3) It was ruled an int on the field, TAKE TIME AND REVIEW THE MFer! pic.twitter.com/C1phru2clx — marshall newhouse (@MNewhouse73) January 18, 2026

The Bills would go on to lose on the very next possession, and fans are understandably frustrated by the outcome. They feel as though they’ve been cheated out of Allen’s best chance at winning a Super Bowl. So much so that they want commissioner Roger Goodell to invoke a rare rule from the rulebook to give them a fair chance at redemption.

Rule 17 is what it’s called. The rule deals with unfair acts and extraordinary circumstances, granting the league commissioner the authority to investigate such situations. If he finds wrongdoing, he can overturn a game’s result, order a replay from before the incident occurred, or resume play from an earlier point.

Amid fans calling for the rule to be invoked, head coach Sean McDermott was fired by the Bills. The entire situation has felt messy. If the call had not been so controversial and had gone Buffalo’s way, McDermott would likely still be coaching the team.

At some point when reviewing plays, the league should consider adding a speed threshold for anything involving the element of time. When you slow plays down to 1/100th the speed, it distorts what actually happened and makes it look like, in this case, Cooks possessed the ball… pic.twitter.com/CgEQqWaqp9 — Gene Steratore (@GeneSteratore) January 18, 2026

However, at the end of the day, this just sounds like upset Bills fans grasping desperately at straws. The league has maintained over the years that an unfair act or calamity does not relate to typical officiating mistakes.

It was a tough loss for the Bills on Saturday. Without Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson in the playoffs, many thought that Allen had a real shot at going to the Super Bowl. But it’s not like the controversial call in OT was the deciding factor in the game.

The reigning MVP turned the ball over 5 times, which led to 9 extra Broncos points. A lot of the blame rests on his shoulders, and seeing his postgame reaction to the loss, it seems like he knows that. Better luck next time, Allen, and the Bills Mafia.