Travis Hunter Reveals His Fiancée Leanna Lenee Is His Acting Business Attorney

Travis Hunter is set to be selected in the top three of the 2025 NFL Draft, which means a massive payday awaits him. But how much? Last season, all the top three picks signed contracts worth $35 million, a figure that could go even higher this year. The minimum $23.5 million signing bonus they earned could also increase.

With so much money coming in, rookies typically hire financial planners to help manage it. But Travis recently revealed he already has his future financial planner by his side—living in his house.

The two-way star seems to be very keen on financial planning. According to ON3, he has already amassed $5.7 million from his NIL earnings in college. He also runs a podcast that generates revenue from ads, bringing his net worth to around $6 million. With all this money in his hands at such a young age, Hunter is smart to have a business attorney to help manage it all. But what many don’t know is that his attorney is actually his fiancée, Leanna Lenee.

Travis didn’t go into too much detail on the topic, though. While hosting Vernon Davis on an episode of The Travis Hunter Show, the conversation shifted when Davis began offering Hunter financial advice for life in the NFL.

“One thing too, Trav, I’m going to put you on something,” Davis started. “To really learn, I hired a business attorney for a whole year. I paid him like 10 grand a month to give me all of the information I needed, seeing how he was structuring some of my deals, and that’s how I learned business as well. I just hired them for one year so I could learn, and that really woke me up to stuff.”

It was a smart move from Davis that paid off in the long run. Today, the two-time Pro Bowler has immersed himself in film and television. After retiring via a Super Bowl commercial in 2020, Davis has appeared in over 20 movies and 10 TV series, starring alongside actors like Morgan Freeman, Bruce Willis, and Shannon Elizabeth, to name a few. He even played a serial killer in a film with Freeman, which recently earned the latter an Academy Award.

But Hunter revealed to Davis that he already has his finances worked out. After all, he has been around a ton of money ever since he was 17, which is something that wasn’t the case for Davis back in the day.

“I got my business attorney,” Hunter remarked. “She in the room right now… She be doing so much.”

The response got a laugh out of Davis as he didn’t realize his advice had already been implemented. Lenee graduated from Kennesaw State University in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree. She once revealed via Instagram that she completed her degree in just two years instead of the usual four. So, Lenee is pretty smart and seems to do a good job keeping Hunter’s finances in order as well.

Lenee has, however, been at the center of controversy regarding Hunter this past year, but the couple has shrugged off the criticism at every turn. In December 2024, a video went viral after Hunter won the Heisman Trophy. The clip appeared to show his coach, Deion Sanders, nudging Lenee to stand and clap for Hunter’s achievement.

The backlash only grew when a second video from the same event surfaced, showing her appearing impatient as Hunter interacted with fans afterward.

The controversy hurt both Lenee’s and Hunter’s feelings. Lenee supposedly cried herself to sleep that night after drinking too much, and Hunter felt her pain. He deactivated his Instagram account after the event and still doesn’t allow anyone to comment on his posts.

At the end of the day, though, Hunter loves his fiancee. He defends her constantly and has ignored the latest attempts at dividing the two. He even trusts her enough to handle his money. It’s an admirable relationship that Hunter has and might last for a lot longer than fans may have once believed.