Bills vs Chiefs: NFL Analyst Uses His ‘10 Best Player Theory’ to Predict Patrick Mahomes & Co.’s Victory

In just a few hours, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will host the quarterback who’s been the biggest thorn in their playoff run since 2020. We’re talking about a brutal 0-4 postseason record… and the holder of that record is Patrick Mahomes.

Advertisement

The Chiefs had a sluggish start to the season, but have now hit their stride and look sharper than most contenders. They sit at 5-3, while the Bills are 5-2, having played one fewer game. This one’s shaping up to be the biggest AFC showdown of the week.

Now, who takes the win here? Well, according to Colin Cowherd, the answer lies in what he calls his 10 Best Player Method. It’s pretty simple, really: list the ten best players between both teams, and whichever side has more names on the list should, in theory, come out on top.

Starting from No. 10, Cowherd picked Joey Bosa, who’s tied for the team lead in sacks and leads in forced fumbles and pressures, the highest-ranked Bills defender on his list.

At Nos. 9 and 8 were two Chiefs: linebacker Drue Tranquill, who’s been their top-graded defender, and wideout Rashee Rice, one of Mahomes’ favorite targets. Chiefs up 2-1.

Next came Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins at No. 7, who hasn’t allowed a single quarterback hit on 260 snaps this year. But again… Cowherd followed that up with two more Chiefs, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones, at six and five respectively. Even though Kelce hasn’t looked his usual self this season, Cowherd still backed him. That put the Chiefs ahead 4-2.

In his top four, Cowherd added two Bills, running back James Cook at fourth, and of course, Josh Allen, who he placed second overall. The Chiefs, meanwhile, rounded out the ranking with center Creed Humphrey at No. 3 and Mahomes sitting at the top. Final tally: 6-4 in favor of Kansas City. Advantage, Chiefs. Who would’ve thunk?

Cowherd’s list doesn’t tell the full story, however. The Chiefs will be without two key players this week, Isiah Pacheco and offensive tackle Josh Simmons, which could hurt their rhythm. And Cowherd didn’t mention some impact Bills defenders like Cole Bishop, who racked up seven tackles (three solo) in last week’s 40-9 win over Carolina.

Let’s also not forget, Allen actually holds a 4-1 record against Mahomes in the regular season. For some reason, he just seems to have Kansas City’s number when it’s not the playoffs.

So sure, the Chiefs could pull this one out, but the Bills have every shot at lighting up the scoreboard at Highmark Stadium. Unless, of course, referee Carl Cheffers starts making those ‘questionable’ calls again, something that always seems to come up whenever Cowherd’s favorite team is involved.