mobile app bar

Bills vs Chiefs: NFL Analyst Uses His ‘10 Best Player Theory’ to Predict Patrick Mahomes & Co.’s Victory

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google news
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a touchdown during the second half against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Time crunch?
Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

In just a few hours, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will host the quarterback who’s been the biggest thorn in their playoff run since 2020. We’re talking about a brutal 0-4 postseason record… and the holder of that record is Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs had a sluggish start to the season, but have now hit their stride and look sharper than most contenders. They sit at 5-3, while the Bills are 5-2, having played one fewer game. This one’s shaping up to be the biggest AFC showdown of the week.

Now, who takes the win here? Well, according to Colin Cowherd, the answer lies in what he calls his 10 Best Player Method. It’s pretty simple, really: list the ten best players between both teams, and whichever side has more names on the list should, in theory, come out on top.

Starting from No. 10, Cowherd picked Joey Bosa, who’s tied for the team lead in sacks and leads in forced fumbles and pressures, the highest-ranked Bills defender on his list.

At Nos. 9 and 8 were two Chiefs: linebacker Drue Tranquill, who’s been their top-graded defender, and wideout Rashee Rice, one of Mahomes’ favorite targets. Chiefs up 2-1.

Next came Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins at No. 7, who hasn’t allowed a single quarterback hit on 260 snaps this year. But again… Cowherd followed that up with two more Chiefs, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones, at six and five respectively. Even though Kelce hasn’t looked his usual self this season, Cowherd still backed him. That put the Chiefs ahead 4-2.

In his top four, Cowherd added two Bills, running back James Cook at fourth, and of course, Josh Allen, who he placed second overall. The Chiefs, meanwhile, rounded out the ranking with center Creed Humphrey at No. 3 and Mahomes sitting at the top. Final tally: 6-4 in favor of Kansas City. Advantage, Chiefs. Who would’ve thunk?

Cowherd’s list doesn’t tell the full story, however. The Chiefs will be without two key players this week, Isiah Pacheco and offensive tackle Josh Simmons, which could hurt their rhythm. And Cowherd didn’t mention some impact Bills defenders like Cole Bishop, who racked up seven tackles (three solo) in last week’s 40-9 win over Carolina.

Let’s also not forget, Allen actually holds a 4-1 record against Mahomes in the regular season. For some reason, he just seems to have Kansas City’s number when it’s not the playoffs.

So sure, the Chiefs could pull this one out, but the Bills have every shot at lighting up the scoreboard at Highmark Stadium. Unless, of course, referee Carl Cheffers starts making those ‘questionable’ calls again, something that always seems to come up whenever Cowherd’s favorite team is involved.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1000 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in Demon's Souls. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

Share this article

Don’t miss these