$200 Million Aaron Rodgers Was Once Offered Free Beer & Food For Life By a Wisconsin-Based Restaurant Chain Under Very Specific Terms

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after a pass was intercepted by the Detroit Lions during the first half at Ford Field, Nov. 6, 2022. Nfl Green Bay Packers At Detroit Lions

Aaron Rodgers is one of the most talked about quarterbacks the world has ever seen. Not only for his on-field actions, the Packers quarterback often makes the headlines for his off-field statements too.

May it be his expert commentary on Covid vaccines, or his detailed and unending praise of ayahuasca use, the QB always figures out ways to land in controversies.

While he keeps getting trolled from time to time for his statements on a variety of topic, a lot of people also praise him for being himself and swimming against the tide.

Just like on any political issue, people have contrasting viewpoints on Aaron’s statements. However, one thing on which most people agree upon is the fact that he is one of the finest footballers in the game. After all, winning back to back MVP honors is not an easy task to accomplish.

Aaron Rodgers Agreed For a $150 Million, 3-Year Extension Ahead Of The Season

Aaron is a prized possession for the Green Bay Packers. So much so that they even let their star wide receiver Davante Adams go in order to retain the superstar quarterback.

However, while the 2021 season was on, there were reports that Aaron was thinking about retiring from the sport. Some reports also stated that he wasn’t happy with the Packers and was looking to play for some other franchise in the 2022 season.

When all such speculations were on all time high, a Wisconsin-based restaurant chain came up with an idea to make Aaron Rodgers stay with the Packers.

Reportedly, last year in August, Mr. Brews Taphouse had announced that they will offer Aaron Rodgers free food and free beer for life if he decides to stay in Green Bay.

In fact, Mr. Brees’ CEO Steve Day had openly claimed that because Rodgers is the face of the franchise, they really want him not to change teams once the season ends and in return, they are willing to give him and his then fiancee Shailene Woodley free food and drinks for life.

It appears as if the free food and beer offer, along with a few dollars did the trick as Aaron agreed to stay in Green Bay. He signed a 3-year $150 million contract extension ahead of the season.

While the current season hasn’t really started on a positive note for Aaron, we can expect him to make a comeback in the near future.

