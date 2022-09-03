Tom Brady is worth $230 million more than Colin Kaepernick but he’s amazingly tied with him in this NFL stat

Tom Brady and Colin Kaepernick are worlds apart, but in one NFL stat, the two quarterbacks are dead equal, and that might shock you.

Brady has been a championship winning quarterback from the start of his career. He won a Super Bowl in his first year as a starter, and he never looked back.

Brady’s a seven time Super Bowl champion, winning more than any franchise ever has in the history of the league. He’s generated a massive net worth over his career too.

Of course, the Buccaneers quarterback is notorious for taking pay cuts to help his team, and that’s why his investments, his clothing brand, and other assets have made him very wealthy. Brady has a net worth of $250 million net worth.

Colin Kaepernick had an interesting NFL career. He took the 49ers to the Super Bowl behind his incredible dual threat game, but after that, things went downhill when he took a stand against police brutality.

Kaep kneeled during the national anthem in 2016, and he was met with a lot of criticism. Since then, he’s been out of the league, and there doesn’t seem to be a way back. Kaepernick is worth $20 million.

Tom Brady and Colin Kaepernick are tied in an interesting NFL stat

Brady and Kaepernick had vastly different play styles, but somehow, someway, they ended up being tied in this NFL stat that you’d never expect.

Kaepernick had a great start to his NFL career. Sure, he wasn’t the fiery pocket passer that was lighting up NFL defenses, but he had tremendous athletic ability, making him one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league.

Brady is your typical, game-manager, pocket passer, dink and dunk to slash the defense. Of course, he’s had a resurgence in his deep ball game recently, but overall, Brady is what you want in terms of a fundamentally sound passer.

Yet, Brady and Kaepernick are tied in the least percentage of interceptions, according to Pro Football Reference. They’re both qualified at 1,500+ passes, and their both at 1.8%, the least in NFL history.

It’s interesting to consider, but it also makes sense. Both were never big risk takers in their play style, and they avoided turnovers as much as they could.

