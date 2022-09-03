NFL

Tom Brady is worth $230 million more than Colin Kaepernick but he’s amazingly tied with him in this NFL stat

Tom Brady is worth $230 million more than Colin Kaepernick but he's amazingly tied with him in this NFL stat
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"Kyrie Irving is truly misunderstood": LeBron James comes out in support of former Cavs teammate
No Newer Articles
NFL Latest News
Tom Brady is worth $230 million more than Colin Kaepernick but he's amazingly tied with him in this NFL stat
Tom Brady is worth $230 million more than Colin Kaepernick but he’s amazingly tied with him in this NFL stat

Tom Brady and Colin Kaepernick are worlds apart, but in one NFL stat, the two…