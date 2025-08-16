“Black Women Have Largely Been Protectors”: Ryan Clark Comments on Sha’Carri Richardson’s Arrest Due to Domestic Violence

Sha’Carri Richardson rose to fame as the fastest woman at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, winning gold in both the 100-meter and 4×100-meter relay. She followed that up with a silver in the 100-meter and another gold in the 4×100-meter relay at the 2024 Olympic Games.

She was on top of the world, and soon after, she publicly announced her relationship with fellow American sprinter Christian Coleman. A few months into their relationship, however, things reportedly turned rocky.

Richardson was arrested after allegedly assaulting Coleman on camera at the Seattle-Tacoma airport in late July. However, the report indicates that she shoved him rather than striking him.

The offense was officially listed as fourth-degree domestic violence assault, but Coleman declined to press charges or “be a victim.” The case has since been cleared, and Richardson has apologized to Coleman publicly. However, the whole situation could have ended a lot worse if Coleman had reacted to Richardson’s shoving, as Pivot Podcast host and former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark pointed out.

“Charlamagne saying that there’s a double standard in domestic violence from women to men, is true. And it should be. Just throughout history, men are freaking awful. It was the whole big thing back in the day- would a woman take a bear or be on the street with a man they don’t know?” the analyst asked.

At the same time, Clark also said that it’s not okay for a woman to hit a man either. But because of the difference in physicality in most cases, such incidents should be treated differently.

“There is a difference in the things. I can see the difference. I know why there’s a difference. And when you think about Sha’Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman, largely, Black women protect Black men. Black women protect our culture.”

He pointed out the role of Black women as protectors in the Black community. But he also noted that there are exceptions to that. Clark beseeched Richardson and other Black women who get physical during arguments with their Black boyfriends to consider what’s “next” for him in that situation.

“They are not without fault. But what Sha’Carri Richardson has to think of … is what could be the next step for him. In a world that doesn’t value him. With authority figures that have had run-ins with unarmed Black men that turned violent. You’ve now put him in a bad situation.”

Sha'Carri Richardson’s recent arrest prompted @cthagod to say there’s a double standard with domestic violence. I agree, but there should be. It’s not ok for a woman to hit a man, but there’s obvious differences when a man puts his hands on a woman. Black woman have largely been… pic.twitter.com/PrtX9XdjKy — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) August 16, 2025

At the end of the day, Clark is arguing for Coleman and Richardson to protect each other and for Richardson, in particular, to simply be smarter. Richardson was arrested but not charged, so nothing has really come of this apart from a tarnishing of her image. She’s already back on the track, having recently competed at the USATF Outdoor & Para National Championships in early August.