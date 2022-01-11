NFL

“Never mind Peyton Manning, it’s all right”: When The Sheriff smoked a cigar next to a refueling plane but got away with it because the airport security worker was in awe

"Never mind Peyton Manning, it's all right": When The Sheriff smoked a cigar next to a refueling plane but got away with it because the airport security worker was in awe
Snehith Vemuri

Previous Article
A certain North Korean defector brings stories of Dota 2 popularity in North Korea.
Next Article
Kevin Pietersen last match: Which was the last competitive match Kevin Pietersen played in?
NFL Latest News
“Deshaun Watson wanted to join Miami because of Brian Flores”: How the Dolphins messed up their chances of getting Texans star by bizarrely firing head coach
“Deshaun Watson wanted to join Miami because of Brian Flores”: How the Dolphins messed up their chances of getting Texans star by bizarrely firing head coach

Another long offseason for Dolphins fans awaits as the franchise struggles to make a long-term…