“Peyton (Manning) Could Never Handle Life Outside of Dome”: Tom Brady Takes a Playful Jibe at Former Rival, Defending His Delta Airlines

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning may have sparked fireworks on the field, but off it, they’re just two pals joshing around. Once the fiercest of rivals in the NFL, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning have since hung up their cleats and taken up a new sport: playful banter. The iconic quarterbacks, who collectively boast nine Super Bowl titles and a cascade of MVP awards, have shifted from epic showdowns on the gridiron to friendly jabs off the field.

Advertisement

But when Manning recently poked fun at his own chilly experience with Delta Airlines on the Pat McAfee Show, it was clear that Brady wouldn’t let his buddy’s jab go unanswered, especially given his close association with the airline.

Tom Brady Claps Back at Manning’s Delta Complaints

Peyton Manning made an appearance at the Pat McAfee show and showcased his disappointment with a flight he took with Delta Airlines. He took the opportunity to take a sly dig at TB12 in the process, who serves as “strategic adviser” for the airlines. He said,

Advertisement

“Has Tom ever sat in 36F on a Delta flight? I have played in a lot of cold weather games, and it’s as cold as I’ve ever been.”

Manning’s detailed narrative of the chilly cabin, lack of legroom, and his futile quest for a warmer blanket aboard the flight from Hawaii sparked not just laughs but also a cheeky response from Brady.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1715073923086209078?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Brady hit back with a tweet that perfectly encapsulated their long-standing rivalry. The jab, light-hearted yet pointed, sent fans and Delta’s clientele into a frenzy of amusement.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TomBrady/status/1715120501058597262?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Brady tweeted, “I’m sure the temperature was perfect. Peyton could never handle life outside the dome…,” referring to Manning’s stint with the Colts, who famously have one of the few retractable roof stadiums in the league.

Brady Ascends to New Heights with Delta

After an illustrious NFL career, Tom Brady is charting a different course, this time in the skies with Delta Air Lines. Engaging in a unique partnership valued at a staggering $26.84 billion, Brady isn’t just a spokesperson; he’s a strategic advisor.

From inspiring new recruits to potentially sharing insights on the CEO’s discussion series, “Gaining Altitude,” Brady’s newest role is a departure from touchdowns and play calls. Yet, it’s a venture that requires the same dedication and leadership that the seven-time Super Bowl champion exhibited on the field.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1699795914351919155?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As the story of Brady’s witty retort to Manning’s flight experience continues to entertain, it also shines a light on Brady’s post-NFL endeavors. The exchange between the NFL legends highlighted how the competitive spirit between two of the greatest quarterbacks in history remains alive and well, even in retirement, as does their friendship. And as Brady embarks on this new journey with Delta, one thing is certain: his pursuit of excellence is a flight that’s far from over.