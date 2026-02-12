Seahawks News: Ernest Jones IV’s Special Gesture for Sam Darnold Stuns Kay Adams After Super Bowl Win

Kenneth Walker III may have taken home the Super Bowl MVP trophy, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a man who had a busier Sunday night than Ernest Jones IV. With 10 solo tackles and one assisted tackle, Jones was responsible for one of the most impactful performances throughout all of Super Bowl LX, and at times, even he has marveled at his own stat lines.

Nevertheless, when it came time to relish in the spoils of victory, he made sure to recognize his quarterback, Sam Darnold, first and foremost.

“He just wants to win,” Jones noted of Darnold while speaking with Kay Adams earlier on Wednesday. “For him to come here and get a ring one year in, I’m super happy for my guy.”

Jones then panned his camera down to reveal that he was wearing a custom-made Darnold t-shirt, which showed the 28-year-old QB shooting the bird and holding a beer while a Marlboro cigarette hangs from his lip. The shirt itself is pretty awesome, but according to Jones, it’s even better to know that it was officially approved by Darnold himself ahead of time.

“I’d been saying all year that’s my dude, man. He gave me his blessing, he was okay with us wearing the shirts. A couple of us will have them on [at the parade,] so it’s my guy. Thank you Sam, for getting us to this bowl.”

For those who may be interested, Jones also noted that he found the shirts online and that he believes they came from a company known as Custom Creations. Although when it came to his own attire for the Super Bowl parade, Darnold himself opted for some more official merchandise.

Donning a Seahawks “Cut for this” hoodie, complete with an SB patch and all, the former third overall draft pick took to the podium earlier today to give his official address to the 12th man.

“I’ve talked a lot this past week about belief,” he started. “A lot of people, you know, didn’t believe in me, but it didn’t matter. Because the ones that are close believed in me, including y’all. I appreciate y’all so much.”

In thanking everyone from the team’s ownership and general manager, John Schneider, right down to every single member of the official roster, Darnold made sure to mention that he “wouldn’t be here without these guys.”

As cries of “we love you more, Sam,” echoed from the player’s section, their quarterback ignored them, instead asking the crowd if they’d be willing to “give it up one more time for this defense.”