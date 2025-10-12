Travis Hunter Reportedly Gets Baptized Before Jaguars vs. Seahawks Week 6 Showdown (Video)

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter has never gone into detail about his religion, usually just mentioning his faith in God. But today, ahead of his game against the Seattle Seahawks, the two-way star took it a step further and got baptized, all but showing his commitment as a Christian.

Advertisement

Hunter hasn’t posted the video himself. But a clip surfaced online around 8 a.m. this morning. It reportedly took place at the Celebration Church, a popular ministry located in Jacksonville, Florida.

In the video, Hunter sits while a minister places a hand on his head. He’s dunked into the water once, then gets out and dries off. Pretty standard procedure for a baptism.

TRAVIS HUNTER JUST GOT BAPTIZED BEFORE TODAY’S GAME!!!! GLORY TO YOU JESUS! Got me praise dancing in the house, I’m ready for the game!!! pic.twitter.com/PDXbdPDmaQ — J-Villains Podcast (@JVillainsPod) October 12, 2025

Naturally, a lot of fans reacted with excitement, celebrating the moment, while others couldn’t resist cracking a few witty jokes. “God is good!” one wrote.

“Awesome- now he can baptize the Seahawks secondary and WRs,” a second one joked. “That’s amazing,” another fan commented.

Awesome- now he can baptize the Seahawks secondary and WRs — Jagaloon (@Jaxjagsngators) October 12, 2025

One fan even joked that the baptism is a sign that Hunter is locked in and ready to catch his first touchdown of his NFL career today.

“First TD today gods got em,” they joked.

Hunter could certainly be looking at his first career TD this Sunday against the Seahawks. Their secondary just got torched by another rookie last week, Emeka Egbuka, who finished with 7 catches for 163 yards and a touchdown in a 38-35 thriller.

According to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coach, Liam Coen, the team plans to get Hunter more involved as well. So, look for a heavy dose of targets toward the former Heisman. It also seems like the more weeks that pass, the better the team gets at figuring out how to deploy Hunter. Although we’re still waiting for his first big game.

Maybe the baptism can inspire Hunter to have a big day today. But at the very least, it’s awesome to see him so engaged in a faith he’s always stood by. Hunter was raised a Christian, prays during games, and even referenced God during his Heisman speech. It’s clearly a huge part of his personality and life, and we should all respect that.