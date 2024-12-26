“Boring”: NFL Fans Call Beyoncé “Overrated” Following Christmas Day Halftime Show in Ravens vs. Texans Battle

Artist Beyoncé Knowles-Carter takes the stage during a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Beyoncé lit up Houston but not everyone was a fan. Queen Bey turned up the heat at the halftime show for the Houston Texans- Baltimore Ravens game. Arguably, she was the most exciting part of the game, but some (as always) didn’t agree.

Beyoncé made a stunning entrance at NRG Stadium in Houston, dressed entirely in white and riding a white horse. She began her performance with “16 Carriages” from her new country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ before seamlessly transitioning into her rendition of the Beatles’ “Blackbird.”

But some football fans were just not impressed. Some people used words like “trash,” “overrated” and “boring” to describe her performance.

She’s not country. And she’s not Texas. Horses were beautiful tho — LGLegs (@LGLegs) December 25, 2024

Beyonce is overrated. — TMNKGardens🪴 (@TMNKGardens) December 25, 2024

Thankfully, it wasn’t all negativity in the comment section as some fans greatly appreciated Queen Bey’s performance and gave her her well-deserved flowers.

That was AWESOME👌🤗🙌

⭐️⭐️⭐️🙌⭐️⭐️ — Astrology Genius (@Astro_Genius_) December 25, 2024

10/10 best performer on earth pic.twitter.com/MzBdxS0v8g — Sarah ⌚️🦌 (@soccer_3_mom) December 26, 2024

The superstar embraced the Country theme of her album, donning a white cowboy hat paired with an oversized feather coat and sparkling diamond necklaces.

She later removed the outer layer to reveal a dazzling white bodysuit, complemented by matching knee-high leather chaps adorned with fringe.

Apart from “16 Carriages,” “Yaya,” “Spaghetii,” “Levii’s Jeans,” “Jolene,” and “Texas Hold ‘Em.” The performance featured surprise appearances from Shaboozey and Post Malone during her 15-minute mash-up and her daughter Blue Ivy!

The performance was streamed on Netflix, which played host to the NFL’s two marquee games on the holiday. If you didn’t catch the game or the performance, head to Netflix ASAP as the replay of the game and the halftime show will only be available for a few more hours.