“I am Cheering for Karma”: Barstool Sports’ Kevin Adams Launches Scathing Attack on Deshaun Watson After Latest Injury

The Cleveland Browns are without their starting QB Deshaun Watson once again as he suffered an injury in the Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens. After beating the Ravens 33-31, the 28-year-old QB expressed discomfort in his right shoulder, later diagnosed as a displaced fracture to the glenoid.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the Browns confirmed that their starting QB will undergo a season-ending surgery to repair a fracture in his throwing shoulder. Reacting to Watsons’ injury, the Pittsburgh Steelers superfan, Kevin Adams, expressed a strong negative opinion about Deshaun Watson in a post on X. While calling him a “massive scumbag”, he further stated that its karma or justice for the Cleveland Browns as they associated themselves with QB Deshaun Watson. Adams wrote,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KevinAdams26/status/1724792549997760692?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

However, fans were quick to react to his tweet that showed the Browns QB in a bad light. Fans highlighted that Adams previously backed former Steelers’ QB Ben Roethlisberger, who faced similar accusations during his playing years as those of Watson’s.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kingkerkins/status/1724793116065223151?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/itsjustdanielfr/status/1724799437548245350?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AmaniBillups/status/1724795916132274552?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Rothlisberger faced allegations of sexual assault by two women in 2008. However, neither of them led to criminal charges. Meanwhile, Deshaun Watson was also accused of sexual misconduct and harassment in 2021 and 2022. He also didn’t receive criminal charges, but the NFL suspended him for 11 games last season.

Advertisement

Deshaun Watson’s Early Departure Due to Injury

Following his season-ending injury, Deshaun Watson shared in an interview that his early exit from the season has deeply saddened him. Though he won’t be playing, he still wants to stay in touch with the players and help them as much as he can. He also hopes for a speedy recovery to return or at least prepare for the next year.

“It’s very tough. Hurt about it, but I’m going to make sure I keep my head above water…make sure that I’m doing whatever I can to be beneficial for the team…and also prepping for the next year.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/espn/status/1724788112604397729?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Deshaun Johnson missed two games earlier after he suffered a bruise and strain in the rotator cuff of his right arm against the Tennessee Titans in week 3. Watson has played six games this season and has won five of them. Going forward, backup QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson will assume the starting role for the Browns, who hold a 6-3 record and are third in the AFC North.