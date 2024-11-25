Cooper Rush Explains Why The Cowboys Shouldn’t Fire Mike McCarthy This Season

With 247 yards and 2 touchdowns, Cooper Rush had a productive game as the Cowboys returned to form with a 34-26 victory over the Commanders at North West Stadium. Coming into Week 12, Rush and head coach Mike McCarthy were under scrutiny after a frustrating series of 5 consecutive losses, which also exasperated Jerry Jones.

Advertisement

Reflecting on their first win in about 45 days, Cooper Rush felt the Cowboys (4-7) still have a chance to make it to the playoffs. As a result, he pinned his trust on their head coach, Mike McCarthy at a time when there was a rising call from fans and analysts to fire him due to their unimpressive season.

“It is important to note that Mike McCarthy has not lost this team. You guys are still believing, listening to his messages, and hearing what he’s saying,” a journalist observed in the post-game press conference.

Responding to this, Rush explained why it makes sense to have McCarthy on the team, as the league phase is not over, and they are in contention (albeit by a distant margin) to make it to the playoffs.

“Yeah, I mean a lot of games left. You know, we’re sitting at 4 and 7, and this is why you play them. You just got to get that first win and get it going on our streak and let it rip.”

While Cooper Rush rallied behind McCarthy, the Cowboys’ HC had an interesting observation in the post-game press conference about the ‘firing’ demands.

“I’m not fired”: Mike McCarthy after Cowboys win

Reflecting on the Week 12 win against a competitive Commanders team, McCarthy shared his honest feelings with a “I’m not fired” response. It hinted that he has got the trust of the team owner, Jerry Jones. Additionally, the coach spoke about how the team addressed injury adversities to come out on top and register a win.

“There were a lot of good things that happened too. The way the game started, I think we clearly had a plan. Anytime you go into the game coming off a Monday Night game, you know who’s playing and who’s not playing. Really went up until today you know with Tyler Smith and some of the guys. Obviously, we left a couple of players home.”

It is true that the Cowboys have gained momentum. America’s team now has the chance to make it back-to-back wins when they face the New York Giants this Friday on Thanksgiving Day. However, a loss to the Giants would make it tough for Rush and McCarthy, as it will prompt the fans and analysts to return to the “fire the HC, bench Cooper Rush” narrative.