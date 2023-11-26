“God Makes No Mistakes”: Dak Prescott Reacts After Girlfriend Sarah Jane Makes Pregnancy Announcement

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Sarah Jane have some exciting news for the fans. In addition to his career-high passer rating and the 8-3 record for the Dallas Cowboys, the star QB is about to become a father. Sarah blessed us with the news on her social media, adding that the couple is expecting their first child together, a baby girl.

The premise area manager for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits recently took to Instagram, sharing a stunning black and white collage. All smiles, Sarah can be seen embracing her baby bump, dressed in a flowing white gown-like outfit. She penned a wholehearted note on the post, saying that a ‘little bit’ of heaven was sent down to Earth.

In the post, Sarah expressed her happiness about raising the baby with Dak. Her collage, along with the heartfelt note, took the internet by storm and even the star QB took to the comments to express his gratitude.

Dak Prescott Reacts to His Girlfriend’s Magical Pregnancy Announcement

Reacting to Sarah’s breathtaking set of pictures, the soon-to-be father said that he was incredibly happy to experience this journey with her. He noted that “God makes no mistakes,” and thanked him for the gift of their baby. He further added that Sarah and their soon-to-arrive baby girl can always count on him. His comment said,

“How thankful I am to do this with you can’t be explained! God makes no mistakes and nothing is coincidental and for that, I thank Him Daily! ❤️ I love you, and y’all can always count on me ♥️ Let’s do this Mama “

Moreover, the NFL star shared this post on his story, noting, “Beyond Blessed!” and “Girl Dad Incoming.” The star QB’s brother, Tad Prescott, also took to the comments, expressing his joy at the news. He noted that Dak and Sarah’s baby girl will always be deeply loved under the ‘Prescott Umbrella’.

There hasn’t been any shortage of support for the Prescott family since the announcement. Some fans even think that it must be a good sign for the Cowboys, and now they will quite possibly win the Super Bowl. The soon-to-be father has already led America’s team to the second spot in the NFC East rankings, and it’s long overdue for the team to clinch a conference championship.