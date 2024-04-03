“Boy Earned a Shift at McDonald’s”: Aaron Rodgers Earning $81.14 as Performance Bonus Makes Fans Go Crazy

Jan 7, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walks off of the field before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since Aaron Rodgers joined the New York Jets, he just can’t seem to get away from the NFL world’s trolling. For starters, he and the Jets were trolled by Packers fans when it was announced last year after the QB’s first Matchday that he was out for the season. Then came along the Sandy Hook reports and the RFK Jr. links piling on Rodgers’ misery. The latest case of trolling for Aaron stems from the NFL’s performance-based system payout.

The payout system by the league compensates all players with a bonus based on their playing time and salary levels. This is especially beneficial to rookie stars who have performed way above their level with a bare minimum pay. As per reports, the NFL is set to pay out a whopping $393.8 million in payout to the players for last season. Out of these millions of dollars, Aaron Rodgers is set to receive a grand total of $81.14. Yes, you read it right!

Considering Rodgers’ expensive salary and the fact that he could only play 0.33% of his snaps thanks to his Achilles injury, the payout isn’t surprising. But one cannot deny that the sum itself is hilarious in the million-dollar world of the NFL. Fans hence took to social media to hilariously react to the report.

One of the top comments below the report was from a fan drawing a parallel between Rodgers’ NFL performance payout to a McDonald’s payout.

Another section of fans meanwhile chose to be sarcastic and used this report to argue why NFL players are underpaid considering the league’s revenue numbers.

A Jets fan hilariously noted that this payout won’t even pay for a parking spot at their stadium.

All said and done, NFL fans once again prove why they are one of the best in trolling. However fun and games aside, one cannot ignore the severe injury that Rodgers suffered on his Achilles last season that led to this payout.

Aaron Rodgers Sets New Standard ForAchilles Injury Recovery

Suffering an achilles injury at Aaron Rodgers’ age of 40 is truly tough to recover from. A normal human being takes at least 9-12 months to recover from an Achilles injury of Rodgers’ severity. But the QB was miraculously able to recover in just 77 days. One of the key reasons behind this was his approach to rehabilitation and his diet. In the February edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Aaron revealed that he went as hard as possible to recover from the injury as he had suffered it in the first match itself.

He thus aimed to return back by December in hopes of helping the Jets thrive in the playoffs assuming they qualify in the first place. Rodgers underwent hyperbaric chamber for recovery in parallel to his surgeon’s innovation of a lesser tried process for the rehabilitation. Rodgers also had a strict diet of bone broth as it helped increase his collagen levels which is vital for recovery.

“I did hyperbaric chamber, … I did some stem cells, I did full-time rehab up to eight hours a day. … My diet was rock solid. A lot of bone broth to increase the collagen levels to increase healing. So I felt really, really good. I made it back on the practice field at 11 weeks.”

Despite returning to the field so quick, Rodgers’ efforts had gone into waste as the Jets failed to qualify for the playoffs. Their season was over when Rodgers got fit enough to pass. He still had difficulty in sprinting, however. So the management and the QB decided to not rush anymore for the last few games as the stakes weren’t high anymore.

Aide from the trolling, one cannot take away the efforts and commitment that the 40 year old QB has for his game. It will be interesting to see what version of Rodgers turns up this season considering how tough last year was for him both on and off the field.