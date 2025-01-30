“Boycott Super Bowl” Trends on Social Media as Irate NFL Fans Have Had Enough of Chiefs Getting Preferential Treatment

Super Bowl 57: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes the the Lombardi Trophy to Travis Kelce after winning the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Feb 12, 2023. Image Credit: © Michael Chow, The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It seems some NFL fans have reached their breaking point. They’re rooting for any team but the Kansas City Chiefs to win. Call it “Chiefs Fatigue,” but they’ve had enough. Why, you ask? They feel the league has been complicit, consistently giving Patrick Mahomes and company preferential treatment. As a result, their solution ahead of Super Bowl LIX is to boycott the big event.

Advertisement

As of writing, the hashtag “Boycott Super Bowl” is the rising trend on “X”. The controversial first down call on Josh Allen during the AFC Championship Game was the tipping point for many fans, it seems. Here’s the context: In the fourth quarter, on a crucial 4th-and-1, Josh Allen attempted a QB sneak to keep the drive alive.

From the naked eye, it appeared that the Bills’ O-line successfully pushed Allen over the line to gain. One officiating crew was even ready to rule it a first down, but another referee, despite lacking a clear view of the play, ruled it an unsuccessful attempt.

As we all know, the Chiefs proceeded to win the matchup and make it to yet another Super Bowl. And this was the final nail in the coffin for many fans.

They took to social media to let their anger know by urging fellow football enthusiasts to join them in boycotting the upcoming Super Bowl. In their eyes, the league is rigged and the Chiefs are the NFL’s favorite child — so what’s the point of watching the games?

Others felt that boycotting Super Bowl LIX would be a great way to let Commissioner Roger Goodell know that his blatant rigging has to be stopped. For the majority, however, the social media campaign was a way to dent NFL’s viewership and PR.

I’m not naive enough to believe rigging never happened in the nfl before now, but the fact that they are doing it so blatantly tells me that either they think we’re that stupid, or they don’t care because they think we’re can’t do anything about it. So nope #boycottsuperbowl pic.twitter.com/3gh8yzCvop — Rhetorical Thrill (@RhetoricalThril) January 27, 2025

The only way the @NFL @nfloff and @nflcommish will notice we have had enough of the rigging is to hit them where it hurts. #boycottsuperbowl pic.twitter.com/u6xPTsmQqc — Bills Mafia Rochester (@BillsMafiaRoc) January 29, 2025

Personally, I think #boycottsuperbowl is a good idea, I mean why watch another rigged game where Kansas City, the newly appointed dynasty by the NFL be forced to win against a better team? Oh, and now I’d have to watch Taylor swift again…I’m done! pic.twitter.com/AoLnjJi2TX — Lone Star American (@MadDog_TX) January 27, 2025

#BoycottSuperbowl Seriously don’t watch the game. Let their ratings suffer. This must stop. When they get crushed in viewership then they’ll fucking stop rigging it for The Chiefs — Chris (@TMalloySaint) January 27, 2025

To top this all, a Virginia native named Mack Donahue has filed a petition on Change.org to boycott the magnum opus. In light of the recent events, Donahue is calling on fans to not only skip the big game but also future NFL games until the league addresses what he sees as unfair officiating.

“A growing concern over the inconsistent refereeing, particularly evident while observing games involving the Kansas City Chiefs, is tarnishing this beautiful sport’s spirit. The aggravation has reached a point where many of us are contemplating boycotting not just the Super Bowl, but all future games until there is significant change,” a part of the petition read.

Interestingly enough, the petitioner also suggested a way to solve this problem — “rigorous referee training and accountability mechanisms.”

While the petition hasn’t picked steam yet, it’s intriguing to see fans be this united and fired up against a particular team. It will truly be interesting to see how the internet reacts should the Chiefs win the Super Bowl yet again in controversial terms. Safe to say, things are getting heated up as we head toward New Orleans.