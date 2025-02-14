Brad Wing Recalls How They Nearly Lost Odell Beckham Jr.’s $400,000 Lamborghini at Super Bowl LIX

Nov 24, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) runs on the field before the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Odell Beckham Jr. must have a big heart—and an even bigger wallet—if he was willing to let Brad Wing borrow one of his prized possessions: a $400,000 Lamborghini Urus. But that’s exactly what he did during his stay in New Orleans for the Super Bowl, letting his former teammate and former Giants punter, borrow it.

On the latest episode of Kickin’ It with Dee, Brad recounted the wild incident. He revealed that OBJ arrived in New Orleans with two luxury cars—a Lamborghini Urus and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. As a favor, Beckham offered Brad one of them in case of an emergency.

Being the type to travel unprepared, Brad didn’t have his own car handy—it was parked at his girlfriend’s house. So, he took OBJ up on the offer and borrowed the Lambo. But that’s when things took a turn.

“I knew Odell had shipped two of his cars for the weekend. He had said to me bro you could have borrowed the Lamb for the week. I said bro, I actually might need it today. He said you good bro, go get it from Valet.”

When Brad went to retrieve the car from the valet, they refused to give it to him since he didn’t have a valet ticket. No amount of explaining seemed to help. Finally, he convinced them by showing a photo of himself with OBJ and the car.

But when the valet went to check? The car wasn’t there.

Turns out, OBJ’s driver had already taken it for a joyride. When he finally got it back, there was only five miles’ worth of fuel left in the tank.

“When we went to get it from Valet, his driver had already taken it to go get some food. I didn’t have a valet ticket. So we had to get the $400k car out of valet. Then I show him OBJ and he goes like car is not here. Thankfully the car was pulling right up.”

Brad had to go fuel up the car, navigating through traffic. But he finally got to the gas station and did manage to fill it up while flashing the car. Onlookers stopped them and started taking pictures with it. It became sort of like a social experiment. In the end, they safely delivered it back to OBJ.

Odell Beckham Jr has a penchant for luxury cars and has dropped a big bag on them during his 10-year NFL career.

His Lamborghini Urus is fitted with a full Novitec widebody kit as well as a carbon fiber hood, imported from Germany. These wheels probably cost him around $35o,000.

One of his other prized possessions is a Rolls-Royce Orange Cullinan with black rims custom 26-inch Forgiatos, with an insane speaker setup. This whip cost him somewhere from $450,000 to half a million.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Rolls Royce

$600,000🔥 pic.twitter.com/RgOVqbGI9N — Celebrity Toys (@toys_celebrity) June 13, 2020

Another jewel in his fleet of cars is another white Rolls-Royce Wraith equipped with rose gold accents wheels, on the badging, and the consoles. OBJ has two of these, each costing over $330k. He also has a Mercedes CLS 63 AMG. Its matte black color and red rims catch the eye of any passerby and is valued at only $150,000.

He also has supercars like Ferraris. The first supercar in his collection is a yellow convertible F8 spider that costs $300,000. Another Ferrari sitting in his garage is the sleek Gray F12 Berlinetta, valued at around $320,000. Another whip is the McLaren 720s with a 720 horsepower engine which costs approximately $300,000.